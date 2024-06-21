Anthropic has introduced Claude 3.5 Sonnet, an AI model poised to surpass the performance of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. This model, which updates the Claude 3 Sonnet launched in March, is described by Anthropic as their “most intelligent model yet.” The latest AI competition, Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet vs OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4, has sparked significant interest in the tech community.

Claude 3.5 Sonnet outperforms its predecessor, Claude 3 Opus, by delivering results at twice the speed and one-fifth the cost. The company claims that the new model excels in key evaluations, outmatching OpenAI’s GPT-4o in four out of six benchmarks that assess reasoning, coding, and mathematical skills. Furthermore, it also surpasses Google’s Gemini 1.5 across all tested benchmarks.

Despite these impressive claims, it’s worth noting that AI benchmarks can be unreliable due to a lack of standardization and independent oversight. Companies often select favorable benchmarks, which can skew results. Thus, while Anthropic’s claims are notable, they should be considered with caution.

Enhanced Capabilities

Claude 3.5 Sonnet showcases significant improvements in writing, understanding nuance, humor, and following complex instructions. It excels in translating computer code, making it particularly effective for updating legacy applications and migrating codebases.

A major enhancement in Claude 3.5 Sonnet is its ability to process visual data. The “Claude 3.5 Sonnet for vision” feature allows the AI to understand charts and graphs and accurately transcribe text from imperfect images.

Anthropic has introduced a new feature called “Artifacts,” which displays a second window alongside the conversation box. This dynamic workspace enables users to see, edit, and build upon AI-generated content in real time, facilitating seamless integration into their projects and workflows.

Accessibility and Future Plans

Claude 3.5 is available for free on the website claude.ai and through the Claude iOS app. Subscribers to the Claude Pro and Team plans will benefit from higher rate limits, allowing more frequent queries before hitting restrictions. Anthropic also plans to upgrade its other models, Claude 3 Haiku and Claude 3 Opus, with the new 3.5 technology later this year.

Anthropic’s release of Claude 3.5 Sonnet represents a significant advancement in AI technology, promising better performance and efficiency. While its claims should be viewed with some skepticism due to benchmarking issues, the new features and capabilities offer exciting possibilities for users and developers alike.

Comparisons-Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet vs OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4

A series of tests were conducted comparing Claude 3.5 Sonnet and GPT-4o to verify Anthropic’s claims. The results were surprising, showcasing the strengths and weaknesses of both models.

Handwriting Recognition Test

In terms of handwriting recognition of Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet vs OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4 showed varied results, with each model displaying unique strengths. The first test involved reading handwriting. A written haiku prompt was given to both AI models: “Write a haiku about a cute cat on a rock.

Feature ChatGPT-4o Claude 3.5 Sonnet Haiku Creation Generated a poetic haiku but did not include an explanation. Produced a haiku closer to the prompt and included an explanation.

Winner: ChatGPT-4o

Python Game Development

Both models were tasked with creating a functional tower defense game in Python. The code was tested in VSCode on a Mac.

Feature ChatGPT-4o Claude 3.5 Sonnet Game Playability Non-playable Fully Functional Code Explanation Basic Snippets Comprehensive Game Features Limited Advanced

Therefore, the results are-

ChatGPT: Provided basic, non-playable code snippets.

Claude: Generated a fully functional game with advanced features like life bars and different towers.

Winner: Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Vector Art Creation

Both models were asked to create a vector graphic of a spaceship.

The results are-

ChatGPT: Initially refused, then provided unusable code.

Claude: Delivered a well-crafted vector graphic, opened as an Artifact.

Winner: Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Humorous Story Writing

Both models were instructed to write a 2,000-token humorous story about a cat on a rock.

The storytelling capabilities of Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet vs OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4 were evaluated, with the former excelling in humor and narrative engagement. The results are-

ChatGPT: Created a story with weak jokes.

Claude: Produced a genuinely funny story with embedded humor.

Winner: Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Debate on AI Personhood

Both models were asked to analyze the implications of granting AI legal personhood.

The results are-

ChatGPT: Provided a single-paragraph conclusion with general suggestions.

Claude: Offered a detailed, nuanced conclusion with specific suggestions.

Winner: Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Find Drying Time

The test involved a tricky reasoning question. The question asked how long it would take to dry 20 towels if it takes 1 hour to dry 15 towels.

The results are-

Claude 3.5 Sonnet incorrectly calculated it would take 1 hour and 20 minutes.

ChatGPT 4o correctly stated it would still take 1 hour.

Winner: ChatGPT 4o

Evaluate Weight

A classic reasoning question asked which is heavier: a kilo of feathers or a pound of steel.

The results are-

Both Claude 3.5 Sonnet and ChatGPT 4o correctly answered that a kilo of feathers is heavier.

Winner: Claude 3.5 Sonnet and ChatGPT 4o.

Word Puzzle

The question asked how many brothers David has, given he has three sisters and each sister has one brother.

The results are-

Both Claude 3.5 Sonnet and ChatGPT 4o correctly answered that David has no brothers, as he is the only brother among the siblings.

Winner: Claude 3.5 Sonnet and ChatGPT 4o

Arrange the Items

The models were asked to arrange a book, 9 eggs, a laptop, a bottle, and a nail in a stable manner.

The results are-

Both Claude 3.5 Sonnet and ChatGPT 4o got it wrong. They suggested stacking the laptop, book, bottle, and eggs impossibly.

Winner: None

Follow User Instructions

The models were instructed to generate 10 sentences ending with the word “AI.”

The results are-

Claude 3.5 Sonnet and ChatGPT 4o succeeded in generating all 10 sentences correctly.

Winner: Claude 3.5 Sonnet and ChatGPT 4o

Find the Needle

Test Setup

This test involved processing a large document with 25K characters and about 6K tokens to find an out-of-place statement.

The results are-

Claude 3.5 Sonnet successfully identified the needle.

ChatGPT 4o failed to do so.

Winner: Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Vision Test

An image with illegible handwriting was uploaded to test the models’ OCR capabilities.

The results are-

Both Claude 3.5 Sonnet and ChatGPT 4o successfully identified the text.

Winner: Claude 3.5 Sonnet and ChatGPT 4o

Create a Game

An image of the classic Tetris game was uploaded, and the models were asked to create a similar game in Python.

The results are-

Claude 3.5 Sonnet produced bug-free code that ran successfully on the first attempt.

ChatGPT 4o generated code with errors.

Winner: Claude 3.5 Sonnet

Analysis Of The Tests

Claude 3.5 Sonnet outperformed ChatGPT-4o in four out of five tests. While ChatGPT-4o shows promise, its capabilities are often limited by restrictions. Claude 3.5 Sonnet’s superior performance in various tasks indicates that Anthropic’s new model is a strong contender in the AI field. OpenAI may need to unlock more of GPT-4o’s potential to stay ahead in this competitive landscape.

