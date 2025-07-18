In this article, we will delve into Lenskart’s remarkable journey from a fast-growing eyewear startup to a soon-to-be public company. We’ll explore its financial performance, global expansion, market strategy, and what makes it a strong contender in the competitive optical retail industry ahead of its much-anticipated $1 billion IPO.

A Clear Vision for the Public Markets

SoftBank-backed Lenskart is preparing for one of the most anticipated IPOs in the Indian startup ecosystem later this year. According to investor presentations reviewed by Moneycontrol, the omnichannel eyewear startup closed FY25 with an impressive $755 million (₹6,415 crore) in revenue, a testament to its strong domestic dominance and growing international ambitions.

The company is currently in the final stages of filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator. Unlike many new-age tech companies that opt for confidential filings, Lenskart plans a public DRHP, aiming to raise $1 billion (₹8,500 crore) at a valuation of $10 billion (₹85,000 crore).

Growth Slows, But Margins Shine

Between FY23 and FY24, Lenskart grew its topline by 46%, from $443 million to $645 million. However, growth moderated to 17% in FY25, a natural trajectory for scaled businesses prioritizing sustainable profitability over breakneck expansion. The strategic shift reflects maturity—Lenskart is now focusing on margins, operational efficiency, and long-term market dominance.

That said, its EBITDA margins ranged from 18–22% in FY25, showcasing strong financial health. Furthermore, with gross margins at 70%, Lenskart aligns with global eyewear leaders like Fielmann (Germany) and JINS (Japan).

India Leads, but Global Play Accelerates

While the India business contributed $455 million (₹3,865 crore)—roughly 60% of total revenue—international operations brought in $300 million (₹2,550 crore) in FY25. The overseas momentum is largely attributed to Lenskart’s aggressive expansion in Southeast Asia (SEA) and the $400 million acquisition of Owndays in Japan in 2022.

Lenskart also has a joint venture in China to manufacture spectacles, giving it a competitive edge in supply chain and cost optimization. The brand’s blend of local manufacturing and regional expansion has helped it build a strong moat.

Tapping a $30 Billion Opportunity

Despite its strong performance, Lenskart believes its Indian journey is just beginning. With only 10% market share in the domestic organized eyewear space, the startup is bullish on expanding that to 25% by FY30 as the market matures.

India, alongside Asia and the Middle East, presents a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $30 billion, according to the company’s internal estimates. Lenskart’s key rival remains Titan Eyeplus, owned by the Tata Group, but Lenskart’s omnichannel approach and global reach offer it a distinct advantage.

Unit Economics: A Vision for Profit

The company’s strong gross margin of 70% is underpinned by favorable unit economics. With an Average Cost Price (ACP) of $8 (₹680) and Average Selling Price (ASP) of $28 (₹2,380), Lenskart generates substantial value per transaction. This price structure enables not just profitability, but also flexibility in offering discounts without eroding margins—an advantage many ecommerce-driven startups lack.

Additionally, Lenskart had about $200 million (₹1,700 crore) in net cash as of H1 FY25. While this figure may have shifted due to new investments or operational scaling, the cash reserves bolster its IPO prospects and signal resilience to investors.

IPO Outlook: Clarity and Confidence

As Lenskart readies its IPO, its robust fundamentals—healthy margins, diversified revenue streams, and strong brand recall—make it one of the most credible consumer-facing startups heading to the public markets in 2025.

With a blend of solid domestic traction and global footprint, Lenskart isn’t just selling eyewear—it’s positioning itself as a visionary retail tech company, rewriting the rules of optical commerce across continents.

Whether the IPO meets its ambitious $10 billion valuation remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Lenskart is looking to scale with precision, not just speed.