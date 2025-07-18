In the first quarter of FY26, Tech Mahindra’s net profit increased by an impressive 34% year over year to Rs 1,140.6 crore during the April–June period. This increase is particularly notable given that other significant IT firms, such as TCS and HCL, reported relatively moderate growth during the same period. Despite sales challenges, the company has achieved its ninth consecutive quarter of margin growth because to its focused operational efficiency and disciplined execution.

The IT major posted quarterly revenue of Rs 13,351 crore, representing a 2.7% growth compared to the previous year. While the sequential revenue trend remained subdued—reflecting continued macroeconomic challenges and client caution worldwide—Tech Mahindra’s ability to expand its profits in a tough market climate drew praise. This sharp rise in bottom line was driven by tight cost control, stable expenditure, and strategic wins in new business deals.

A notable highlight in the quarter was the significant increase in the company’s EBIT margin, which expanded by 260 basis points year-on-year to 11.1%. The PAT margin also improved by 190 basis points, landing at 8.5%. Such margin resilience, particularly amid sluggish topline growth, underscored the company’s capability to weather industry headwinds while continuing to support shareholders with value-driven performance.

Operational Excellence and AI-Led Transformation:

Tech Mahindra attributed much of its strong Q1 performance to Project Fortius, an internal initiative targeting operational efficiency and margin improvement. This project has been instrumental in delivering seven consecutive quarters of expanding EBITDA, reflecting a clear focus on cost discipline and process enhancements across the organization.

A key strategic direction for Tech Mahindra has been its aggressive push into artificial intelligence and next-generation enterprise solutions. The company deployed over 200 enterprise-grade AI agents during the quarter as part of a hybrid human-AI approach designed to improve client outcomes and unlock new revenue streams. The management has articulated that its focus is not only on reducing costs using AI but also on driving innovation across service offerings.

Deal momentum has also been a standout, with Tech Mahindra clocking new deal wins worth $809 million for Q1 FY26, an increase from $798 million last quarter and a 44% jump on a trailing-twelve-month basis. These wins provide a positive outlook for future quarters, suggesting an active pipeline and sustained demand in both core and emerging markets.

Investments in talent development have continued. Over 77,000 employees have been trained in AI and generative AI skills, bolstering the company’s ability to execute large-scale digital and technology projects across industries.

Market Performance and Shareholder Sentiment:

Despite strong earnings and profitability enhancements, Tech Mahindra’s shares witnessed a mild dip following its results announcement. The stock opened trading at Rs 1,582.40 and settled at Rs 1,608.50 per share after a 2% decrease. Analysts pointed out that while the profit surge and margin gains were impressive, the market remained cautious due to sluggish revenue momentum and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, especially considering a 5.9% year-on-year revenue decline from the critical Americas market.

Brokerage houses delivered mixed reactions. While some maintained optimistic price targets for the stock—citing resilient margin performance and robust deal wins—others flagged the slow revenue growth and patchiness in client demand as potential risks for sustained performance in the subsequent quarters. Tech Mahindra’s leadership has acknowledged the challenging environment but remained steadfast in pursuing their goal of achieving 15% operating margins by FY27 through continued transformation.

Another area under scrutiny has been the firm’s workforce trends. The total headcount saw a marginal decline by 214 during Q1 FY26, marking the third consecutive quarter of reduced employee numbers. Attrition inched higher to 12.6% from 11.8% in the previous quarter, reflecting typical IT industry churn but still within manageable levels.

Leaner Operations and Innovation Set Stage for Future Growth:

As it continues to survive in a complex economic environment, Tech Mahindra faces both possibilities and challenges. Even in a slow market environment, the company’s recent performance has shown its operational discipline and capacity to outperform industry peers like TCS and HCL on profit growth. With record-breaking transaction wins and efficiency-boosting internal transformation initiatives, management is optimistic about achieving long-term development.

The AI-led direction is expected to play a pivotal role in differentiating Tech Mahindra’s offerings, not just in IT services but also in new areas such as private AI solutions, developed through collaborations with startups and technology partners. The hybrid workforce model, blending human expertise with industrial-grade AI agents, is expected to drive business value and customer satisfaction.

Tech Mahindra is leaning into sectors with strong digital transformation pipelines, including telecom, manufacturing, and healthcare. The challenge will be to translate its profit gains and deal momentum into sustained revenue growth and market share expansion, particularly as global clients remain vigilant with their technology budgets.

Tech Mahindra’s strong start to FY26 highlights a renewed emphasis on efficiency, profitability, and adoption of technology that is ready for the future. The company’s ability to surpass TCS and HCL in net profit shows the efficacy of its approach and paves the way for future leadership and competitiveness in the Indian IT sector. Tech Mahindra’s success this quarter indicates tremendous potential for additional increases in both financial and operational aspects as the industry travels digital disruption and geopolitical uncertainties.