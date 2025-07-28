One of the greatest consumer-tech companies to enter the public market is Lenskart, the largest omnichannel eyewear brand in India. The company is now rapidly approaching the submission of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) and the start of its much awaited ₹8,500 crore ($1 billion) initial public offering (IPO) after obtaining shareholder approval to go public. This development is significant for India’s developing startup environment as well as for Lenskart.

Shareholders Say Yes: IPO Gets the Green Signal

According to regulatory records obtained through TheKredible and submitted to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Lenskart was given permission to move forward with the IPO during its Annual General Meeting on July 26. The company intends to offer new shares in order to raise ₹2,150 crore, or roughly $250 million. Existing investors will sell off the remaining portion of the IPO, increasing the issue size to about $1 billion.

This action comes after Lenskart changed its name from Lenskart Solutions Private Limited to Lenskart Solutions Limited in May 2024, converting into a public limited company, which is a regulatory requirement for listing.

From Startup to Stock Market: The Lenskart Journey

Founded in 2008 by Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal, and Sumeet Kapahi, Lenskart has transformed from a niche online eyewear player into a category-defining, omnichannel brand. Today, the company boasts a physical presence with over 2,000 stores across India, backed by a strong online presence that makes shopping for eyewear both accessible and tech-driven.

Lenskart entered the unicorn club in 2019 and has since become a blue-chip startup, securing investment from leading global names such as SoftBank, Temasek, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Alpha Wave Global, KKR, Kedaara Capital, and TPG.

Valuation Soars, but Profitability Dips

In June 2024, Lenskart raised $200 million from Temasek and Fidelity, pushing its valuation to $5 billion. In a subsequent portfolio update dated April 30, Fidelity raised Lenskart’s fair value to $6.1 billion, suggesting continued investor confidence.

However, the eyewear giant has seen a dip in profitability. According to regulatory disclosures, Lenskart reported a net loss of ₹10 crore in FY24, despite clocking an impressive operating revenue of ₹5,427 crore. This reversal from its earlier profitable status reflects the company’s aggressive expansion strategy and investments in omnichannel infrastructure and international growth.

Part of a Growing IPO Parade

Lenskart now joins a growing cohort of Indian startups lining up for public listings, including Meesho, PhysicsWallah, Pine Labs, Urban Company, Wakefit, Groww, and Shadowfax. If the IPO goes through at a target valuation of $10 billion (₹85,000 crore), Lenskart’s listing would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other mega-IPOs like Zomato, Nykaa, and Paytm.

The IPO is expected to be closely watched as a key indicator of investor sentiment in India’s consumer-tech space — especially at a time when many startups are focusing on sustainable growth, operational discipline, and profitability over rapid scaling.

What This Means for India’s Tech Landscape

Beyond merely generating money, Lenskart’s IPO serves as a predictor of India’s upcoming wave of tech-driven consumer businesses. Lenskart’s performance on the public markets may set the standard for other upcoming Indian businesses as international investors assess their capacity to create long-term value.

Lenskart is well-positioned to take advantage of its public standing for future expansion in India and elsewhere because to its well-known brand, devoted clientele, and creative supply chain strategies, which include investments in artificial intelligence, robotics, and in-house lens production.

Credits: Moneycontrol

Final Word

India’s consumer-tech industry is maturing, as seen by Lenskart’s anticipated initial public offering. What started out as a startup upending the conventional eyewear business has grown into a strong, technologically advanced retail giant. All eyes will be on how the market reacts to this next-generation unicorn as it prepares for its public debut, and what that reaction means for the larger startup IPO wave.