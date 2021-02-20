Leverage Edu bags USD 6.5 Million to scale Indian operations

Leverage Edu is a New Delhi-based platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence to help students get career growth and higher education. The start-up has recently announced to have raised USD 6.5 million in its latest Series A financing round led by Tomorrow Capital, a Mumbai-based investment company.

According to several sources, existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and Blume Ventures also participated in the company’s funding round. Founded back in 2017 by Akshay Chaturvedi, Leverage Edu is a marketplace that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence which help students with their career growth in terms of higher education.

Leverage Edu is of the world’s fastest-growing education technology start-up that has the potential to transform into exponential career growth. The start-up breaks traditional systems and helps students to go beyond their limits in terms of education.

Currently, the start-up offers a variety of services which also includes personal mentorship. As mentioned in a report by Tech Crunch, the start-up is known to conduct frequent workshops to assist, help and guide students with complex applications, education loans, grade conversions, accommodations, visas etc. The report says that Leverage Edu is one platform that serves everything a student needs, under one umbrella. It is more like a digital dashboard that offers loans, local phone numbers and even education loans if needed.

Leverage Edu not only favours students with higher GPU but also works with students that get lower grades.

Akshay Chaturvedi, founder, Leverage Edu says that only 10% of students acquire admission in the top 10 colleges. He further says that it connects students to top university that might not have the best branding but are as good as the top colleges, according to Tech Crunch.

When asked about the latest infusion of funds, the start-up mentions utilising these newly acquired funds to help more students find colleges in different universities across Australia and the United Kingdoms. Chaturvedi further says that the start-up wants to focus on a few things. You all must think foreign education is expensive, but Leverage Edu says that it is not and that they have been educating people about the same.

Furthermore, Tech Crunch’s report says that Leverage Edu plans to become of the top study-abroad platforms in India within the next 18 months.

Leverage Edu has to date raised total funds worth USD 9.8 million in over five financing rounds, according to the company profile on Crunchbase.