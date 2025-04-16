After seven years on the market and a pair of facelifts in 2021 and 2024, the seventh-generation Lexus ES is finally making way for a bold successor. Scheduled to make its global debut on April 23 at the 2025 Auto Shanghai show, the eighth-generation ES is being teased heavily by Lexus across its digital channels. The Japanese luxury marque is referring to the upcoming model as an “all-new car,” signaling a significant overhaul that goes far beyond a mid-cycle refresh.

Design: Sleeker, Sportier, and More Modern

While Lexus hasn’t revealed full images of the next-gen ES yet, the teaser materials provide strong clues. A more aggressive and sloped roofline suggests a shift toward coupe-like styling, reminiscent of Lexus’s all-electric RZ crossover. The front fascia showcases a reimagined design with distinctive LED daytime running lights that resemble Nike’s signature swoosh.

The rear is equally dramatic, featuring a full-width light bar that underscores the ES’s luxury credentials. A third brake light mounted low on the rear glass confirms the model’s continued status as a conventional sedan rather than transitioning to a liftback body style. Gloss black body trim, sharp creases, and sporty multi-spoke wheels further contribute to a modernized aesthetic, moving the ES in a bolder direction than its conservative predecessors.

Electrified Powertrains Likely

Lexus has yet to confirm full technical details, but subtle cues suggest the next-gen ES will introduce advanced electrification. One teaser clearly shows a charging port cap on the front fender, strongly hinting at the addition of a plug-in hybrid variant. This would mark a significant step forward in the model’s evolution, aligning with Lexus’s global push toward electrification.

A conventional hybrid is almost guaranteed to continue, likely with upgrades in efficiency and performance. Whether the ES will offer a fully electric variant remains to be seen, though that could be reserved for a future model line based on Toyota’s e-TNGA platform.

In a curious move, Lexus is calling the new ES a “global flagship model,” a title previously reserved for the LS sedan. While this could simply be marketing lingo to emphasize the ES’s importance in China and other sedan-friendly markets, it does raise questions about the LS’s future. With the full-size luxury sedan segment shrinking worldwide, Lexus may be preparing to consolidate its sedan portfolio, positioning the ES as the leading nameplate in key regions.

China Takes the Spotlight Again

Auto Shanghai remains a pivotal stage for sedan unveilings, particularly in China where the body style continues to enjoy strong demand. Lexus’s decision to debut the new ES there underscores the brand’s commitment to the Chinese market and its shifting global strategy.

The 2025 Lexus ES aims to shake off its aging design and reinvigorate interest in the premium midsize sedan space. With a sleeker look, new electrified options, and a broader global role, the all-new ES could redefine expectations for the segment. All eyes will be on Auto Shanghai when the curtain lifts on April 23.