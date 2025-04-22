South Korean electronics giants LG and Samsung have filed lawsuits against the Indian government, contesting a new e-waste recycling policy that mandates higher payouts to formal recyclers. The case, which will be heard in the Delhi High Court, highlights the growing conflict between multinational companies and India’s efforts to regulate its recycling industry. The policy, introduced under the E-Waste Management Amendment Regulations 2024, requires manufacturers to pay recyclers a minimum of ₹22 per kilogram for consumer electronics and ₹34 per kilogram for smartphones—a move companies claim will inflate costs and disrupt business models.

Policy Triggers Industry Backlash Over Cost Surges:

At the heart of the dispute is the government’s fixed “minimum recycling payment standard,” aimed at channeling funds into formal recycling infrastructure. However, LG and Samsung argue the fees are disproportionately high, with Samsung stating the new rates are 5–15 times above previous market-driven payments. LG’s 550-page court filing criticizes the policy as “fleecing companies in the name of the polluter pays principle,” asserting that arbitrary pricing cannot substitute for effective enforcement against the informal sector, which handles 80% of India’s e-waste.

The policy’s financial impact is particularly acute for air conditioner manufacturers, where per-unit compliance costs could rise sharply. Companies like Daikin, Blue Star, and Voltas have joined the legal challenge, warning of potential consumer price hikes. Industry groups estimate the rules could triple recycling expenses for electronics firms, diverting resources from innovation and market expansion.

India’s Recycling Crisis and the Government’s Stance:

India, the world’s third-largest e-waste generator after China and the U.S., produced 3.8 million metric tons of electronic waste in 2024, with only 43% processed through formal channels. The informal sector, dominated by unregulated scrap dealers, often employs hazardous methods, exacerbating environmental and health risks. The government argues that fixed pricing will attract investment into eco-friendly recycling infrastructure and reduce reliance on informal networks.

Environment Ministry officials emphasize that the policy aligns with global best practices, citing higher recycling rates in the U.S. and China. However, companies counter that India’s approach neglects ground realities, such as the lack of incentives for informal players to transition into the formal economy. “Merely taxing manufacturers won’t solve the enforcement gaps,” LG stated in its filing, urging market-driven solutions instead of rigid pricing.

Legal Battle and Industry-Wide Implications:

The Delhi High Court’s upcoming ruling could reshape India’s e-waste management landscape. A decision in favor of the government may accelerate the formal sector’s growth but risks alienating manufacturers, who could pass costs to consumers or reduce investments. Conversely, overturning the policy might stall progress toward sustainability goals, leaving the informal sector unchallenged.

Notably, Johnson Controls-Hitachi recently withdrew its lawsuit without explanation, hinting at potential behind-the-scenes negotiations. Meanwhile, the court filings reveal Samsung and LG had lobbied intensely against the policy, with Samsung writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office in 2024, calling the fees “economically unviable.”

The case emphasizes the fine line between corporate viability and environmental responsibility as the judicial proceedings progress. Given that India’s e-waste is expected to increase by 30% a year, the result will establish a standard for how developing nations balance sustainability with economic competitiveness. The government maintains its position that short-term commercial suffering is a necessary trade-off for long-term ecological gains, while the electronics industry waits for clarity.