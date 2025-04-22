Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a widening money laundering investigation into Hyderabad-based real estate firms. The scandal, which has shocked the business and movie industries, revolves around developers who are accused of scamming hundreds of investors. Although sources emphasize that he is not now an accused in the fraud, Mahesh Babu is currently under ED examination due to his affiliation with the accused firms as a brand ambassador.

The Real Estate Scam: Fraudulent Schemes and Investor Losses

The ED’s investigation stems from multiple FIRs filed by Telangana Police against key figures in the Hyderabad real estate sector, including Narendra Surana of Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd. and K. Satish Chandra Gupta of Sai Surya Developers. These companies are charged with planning complex frauds that include selling the identical plots to several purchasers, taking payments without the required contracts, and creating illegal land plans. False promises of speedy project delivery and plot registration were used to entice victims, who later discovered that their investments had been stolen.

With the ED claiming that the accused misappropriated and laundered illegal cash for their own and their company’s benefit, the scam’s length is enormous. In recent investigations, authorities found unreported transactions totaling Rs 100 crore and seized large sums of money and documents from offices and assets connected to Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. Homebuyers and investors suffered significant financial losses as a result of the fraudulent actions, which prompted a thorough investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mahesh Babu’s Role: Endorsements Under the Scanner

Mahesh Babu, one of the most prominent faces in Tollywood, served as a brand ambassador for projects promoted by Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. According to investigators, the actor received a total of Rs 5.9 crore from Sai Surya Developers for promotional activities, with Rs 3.4 crore paid via cheque and Rs 2.5 crore in cash. He also reportedly received over Rs 5.5 crore for endorsements linked to the Surana Group. It is the cash component of these transactions that has attracted the ED’s attention, as investigators seek to determine if it was part of the alleged money laundering network.

Sources close to the investigation emphasize that Mahesh Babu is not being treated as an accused at this stage. The ED’s focus is on understanding the nature of the transactions and whether the actor was aware of any irregularities. Officials believe Mahesh Babu may have endorsed the projects without knowledge of the fraudulent activities, a scenario not uncommon when celebrities lend their image to brands or ventures later found to be involved in legal trouble.

The ED has summoned Mahesh Babu to appear at its Hyderabad office on April 28 for questioning. The agency is expected to seek clarification on the payments he received, particularly the Rs 2.5 crore in cash, and to establish whether proper disclosures and taxes were made.

Conclusion:

The ED’s summoning of Mahesh Babu in the Hyderabad real estate scam underscores the complexities of celebrity endorsements and the potential risks when high-profile figures become linked to controversial business dealings. While the actor’s role appears limited to promotional activities, the investigation into the cash payments and their possible connection to money laundering remains ongoing.

This case serves as a reminder of the need for transparency and due diligence in both business and celebrity partnerships. As the ED’s probe unfolds, it is expected to set important precedents for accountability in endorsements and financial transactions within India’s real estate and entertainment sectors.