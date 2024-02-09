In the world of meat retail, where precision meets palate, Licious, the Bengaluru-based omnichannel meat brand, is stirring the pot with a thoughtful operational reset. Akin to marinating the perfect cut, the company has decided to trim its workforce by 3%, bidding farewell to 80 employees. This move, though sobering, signals a more profound shift – a strategic pivot towards sustainable growth and resilience. In this article, we will look into the specifics of this move and discuss its impact on the company and its employees.

Company Overview:

Picture this – a unicorn startup carving its path through the bustling landscape of the meat industry. Licious, with its team of approximately 3,000 employees as of January, stands tall as a beacon of quality in a market teeming with choices. From farm to fork, Licious has disrupted traditional meat retail by offering a seamless omnichannel experience, capturing the taste buds and trust of consumers nationwide.

Financial Landscape:

In a scenario where securing funding is akin to hunting for the elusive wild game, Licious boasts a robust financial armor – a staggering ₹800 crore from previous fundraising endeavors. This monetary resilience becomes the compass guiding the company through an intricate maze of operational restructuring, aiming for a harmonious dance between growth and profitability.

Operational Reset and Workforce Reduction:

In the boardroom, decisions are made, akin to crafting a perfect recipe. Licious is calling its recent layoff spree an “operational reset,” a move that echoes a kitchen’s shift from chaos to order. Bid farewell to 80 colleagues – a tough but necessary step to align the workforce with the company’s evolving strategy.

Financial Performance and Targets:

The financial tale of Licious is a rollercoaster ride, with revenues sizzling up from ₹682.5 crore in FY22 to ₹748 crore in FY23. On the flip side, losses, akin to the fat trimming on a cut of meat, widened from ₹485 crore to ₹500 crore. Undeterred, Licious is placing a bet on Ebitda profitability by the end of FY25 – a bold wager indicating an unwavering belief in the company’s culinary prowess.

Employee Compensation and Market Expansion Plans:

Softening the blow of the layoffs, Licious is handing out a two-month compensation package and a variable payout for FY24 to those leaving the kitchen. Beyond the staffing cuts, the company is preparing to unveil a secret sauce – a renewed market expansion plan that promises a feast for both loyal and prospective customers.

Strategic Investments and Automation:

Think of Licious as a master chef, investing in the finest ingredients for its culinary masterpiece. Substantial investments in the brand, deeper backward integration, and an active pursuit of automation in the supply chain are akin to crafting the perfect recipe. This isn’t just a move; it’s a symphony of flavors, a culinary journey toward becoming a tech-savvy player in the meat retail arena.

Impact on Employees and the Industry:

The layoffs, a bitter pill to swallow, aren’t lost on Licious. The acknowledgment of the impact on employees is a humane touch, reflecting the complexity of decisions made in the crucible of business growth. Beyond its walls, Licious’ journey mirrors the broader challenges faced by startups grappling with the delicate balance of funding, profitability, and market dominance.

A Glimpse into Licious’ Future:

As the dust settles on this operational reset, Licious is not just a meat brand; it’s a culinary curator, shaping the future of how consumers experience and savor meat. With a pocket full of funds, a commitment to its culinary craftsmen, and an upcoming feast of market expansion, Licious is gearing up for a banquet. The unfolding chapters will tell a tale of resilience, adaptability, and the irresistible aroma of success in the fiercely competitive world of meat retail.