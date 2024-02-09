The highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro, hailed as a revolutionary spatial computing device, has recently come under fire from a specific group of consumers dissatisfied with its lack of support for VR pornographic content. Disappointment swept through the ranks of consumers upon discovering that the Vision Pro, despite its hefty price tag, doesn’t grant access to immersive explicit content. One disgruntled user went as far as likening the device to a pricey “chastity belt” worth $3,500. While Apple has had a long-standing policy of not allowing apps with pornographic content on its iPhones and iPads, it has never made any attempts to block users from accessing content of their choice on their devices through the web. Apple technically hasn’t blocked users from watching porn. They can still watch it on a “flat screen”. They only thing they can’t do is to play spatial porn.

Community Response on Reddit

A vibrant discussion erupted on Reddit, where users attempted to find ways around the Vision Pro’s restrictions on adult content. Despite hopeful speculation about potential future apps, none were available at the device’s launch, and even the native web browser was unable to access explicit sites. Although the Vision Pro supports standard videos from platforms like PornHub, it lacks the capability to play pornographic content in the popular 180-degree side-by-side format, widely used in commercial VR videos.

Apple’s Content Policies

Apple has a well-established policy against allowing apps with explicit content on its devices. While users could previously access such content through web browsers on iPhones and iPads, the Vision Pro marks a departure as it blocks immersive VR porn viewing. The inability to experience VR porn has left many consumers disappointed, especially given the device’s touted high visual fidelity. Some users expressed frustration, while others sought alternative solutions, such as using older VR viewers with their iPhones.

Tech World’s Interest in Vision Pro

Despite the disappointment among consumers, the Vision Pro has captured significant attention in the tech community as a cutting-edge spatial computing device. However, its lack of support for VR porn has dampened enthusiasm among certain demographics.

Technical Hurdles and User Efforts

Users faced technical challenges in attempting to access VR porn, despite their efforts to enable various features in Safari. The device’s inability to play external VR videos out-of-the-box posed a significant obstacle to users’ desires. Some users resorted to attempting to jailbreak the Vision Pro to enable access to VR porn. Others tried tweaking Safari settings to activate specific features, although results varied in effectiveness. While some users reported partial success with these workarounds, others encountered technical glitches or experienced limited functionality. This indicates ongoing challenges in accessing VR porn on the Vision Pro.

While the Apple Vision Pro represents a significant leap forward in spatial computing technology, its restrictive stance on adult content has caused disappointment among certain segments of consumers. This highlights the ongoing tension between technological advancements and content regulation, posing challenges for both users and manufacturers alike.