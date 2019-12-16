Licious secured $30 million in Series E

Licious, which is a Gourmet meat startup has now secured $30 million in the funding round of Series E, led by the Singapore based Vertex Growth Fund, to help in fast-tracking growth and fostering the transformation of the seafood and meat ecosystem of India.

Some of the existing investors Bertelsmann India Ventures, Sistema Asia Fund, 3One4 Capital, and Vertex Southeast Asia also participated in the round.

With the help of funding round, Licious achieves the rate feat of attracting the highest funding in the industry, which puts them at the forefront for transforming the way India experiences meat, said the announcement.

“We are elated to see our marquee investors instill faith in our vision”, said Vivek Gupta & Abhay Hanjura, Co-Founders, Licious.

“Licious is working towards creating these differentiators and will stay committed towards elevating India’s meat & seafood experience,” added Gupta and Hanjura.

