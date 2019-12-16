Riversand secured $10M investment from Crestline Investors

Riversand, which is a Houston based startup has now secured an additional investment of $10 million from the Crestline Investors to continue its product innovation as the latest technology leader in space and fund growth initiatives.

Riversand, which is a Software as a Service Master Data Management and Product Information Management solution provider, was founded by the two Houston based Indian-Americans – Upen and Anil in 2001, it has its offices in London, Germany, Houston, Bangalore and Sydney.

“Crestline Investors is a valued partner and has enabled us to deliver a best-in-class product that is seeing incredible adoption and high levels of customer satisfaction,” Upen Varanasi, CEO and Founder of Riversand said in a release.

“We will use this additional capital to continuously strengthen our product through innovation, amplify our sales and marketing efforts, and accelerate growth in new geographies and market verticals,” he said.

