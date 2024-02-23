Protecting your home should feel within reach. This blog will explore the costs of different life insurance policies in 2024. Above all, it will discuss realistic ways average Indian households can plan their budgets to afford the premiums without breaking the bank.

Read on to find practical tips to help make the life insurance cost fit well within your means, even on a modest middle-class income.

Average Cost of Life Insurance in India

If you go for term insurance, which provides coverage for a set period, you will pay roughly ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 yearly for a sum assured of 1 crore. On the other hand, whole life insurance plans have much steeper premiums—between ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakhs annually for the same one crore amount.

In simple terms, premium life insurance cost vary widely depending on the policyholder’s age, the policy duration, the sum assured and several other factors. Term insurance plans only cover a specific period, so their premiums are significantly lower than whole-life premiums.

For example, if a 30-year-old buys ₹1 crore term insurance till they turn 60, they may pay approximately Rs.10,000 annually as a premium. But at that age, the same level of cover under a whole life plan could set them back by a yearly premium of ₹1 lakh!

Evaluate Insurance Needs

Determine the optimal life cover you need, avoiding unnecessarily high sums. For instance, newly married couples may only require ₹50 lakh initial cover to secure home loans. You can enhance protection later as your assets and income rise.

Preference Term Insurance

Opt for term insurance policies as they offer the most cost-effective way to gain high life cover. Then, supplement term insurance with smaller whole life or endowment policies for comprehensive protection.

Buy Early for Lower Premiums

The life insurance cost increases with age. Buying life insurance early in your career allows you to avail coverage at lower premiums. For example, ₹1 crore term policy for a 30-year-old may require only ₹7,000 yearly premium, whereas ₹15,000 when aged 45 years.

Select Right Insurer

Private insurers offer premium rates comparatively cheaper than LIC for similar policy benefits. Hence, comparing quotes across insurers using online aggregators helps find affordable premium rates.

Avail Tax Benefits

The premium paid towards life insurance qualifies for income tax exemptions under Section 80C up to ₹1.5 lakhs annually. This tax saving helps reduce policy costs. Further, death claim proceeds are tax-free under Section 10(10D).

Opt-in to Riders

Including optional riders like critical illness or permanent disability cover in your base policy enhances protection at marginal costs. These riders typically add just 10-15% towards premiums while giving better risk safety.

Alter Premium Payment Terms

Opting for limited or single premium payment options reduces long-term costs instead of paying yearly over the policy term. Single premium plans allow covering costs in one go when funds are available.

Conclusion

Life insurance ensures your household’s financial security amidst the uncertainties of life. While premium costs may seem expensive, adopting suitable strategies like buying early with necessary coverage, availing tax benefits, etc., allows middle-class families to afford life insurance. Proper planning is vital to gaining adequate protection while maintaining your budget.