Lil’ Goodness secured Rs 5 Cr from Beyond Next Ventures

Lil’ Goodness, a Bangalore based kids food and nutrition startup, has now secured INR 5 crore in a seed funding round from Japan-based Venture capital Beyond Next Ventures.

The new investors in the round included the Beyond Next Ventures, led by the President Tsuyoshi Ito, and CEO Mayu Morishima. Some of the high net individuals also invested in the funding round.

Its products are currently being sold across the 67 stores in Bangalore, and through online delivery via Amazon.

Commenting on the fresh funding support, Harshavardhan, CEO, Lil’ Goodness, in a statement said,

“Given the current circumstances, this is indeed a good boost for the entire team. We, at ‘Lil’ Goodness’, have the vision to positively influence the eating habits of our future generations through tasty, nutritious food options. We are already preparing ourselves for the new normal once this pandemic ends, and are confident that our extreme focus on immunity-based nutrition, highest standards of food safety, and hygiene will be rewarded by our consumers.”

Comments

comments