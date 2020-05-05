Classplus secured $9M in Series A round led by RTP Global

Classplus, a B2B education technology startup, has now secured INR 68 crore in a funding round led by the RTP Global.

The Series A funding round also saw participation from existing investors, including the Sequoia Capital India Strive, Blume Ventures, Spiral ventures.

“The capital infusion will be used to improve technology while expanding product offerings. The platform is currently used by more than 3,500 coaching centers across over 70 cities and towns in India, a majority of which are non-metropolis in nature,” a statement said.

Classplus is expanding its engineering, product, and business teams, which includes strategic leadership to drive expansion as it scales rapidly.

The platform is also working with content publishers to establish easier access to online assessments for the ecosystem.

“We are the category leaders in the segment, and the new fundraise will help us to serve more teachers with a world-class product experience. India is home to the largest after-school tuition market in the world and delivery models keep evolving as we speak,” Mukul Rustagi, Co-founder and CEO of Classplus, said.

Comments

comments