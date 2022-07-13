LimeWire is making a comeback as an NFT marketplace

Back in the early 2000s, when Spotify and other streaming services were yet to make their entry, there was LimeWire. The early 2000s might have been devoid of free streaming services without which survival becomes rather hard. However, the love for music was still a thing, and people had their own ways to get their jam. Peer-to-peer filing sharing services were the vogue back then and LimeWire had an unmatched reputation in that arena. LimeWire is a big name, and today it might seem like a thing of the nostalgic past. Not anymore. Because LimeWire is making a comeback in a brand new avatar. Read along to know more.

Back In The Game

If you thought that LimeWire was going to rest peacefully beneath layers of past glory, you were completely wrong. It is finally returning, but with a twist. LimeWire will return as an NFT marketplace, probably to make sure that it doesn’t stumble on the same mistakes that it made in the past.

For those who are unaware of LimeWire and its reputation back in the 2000s, LimeWire was a free computer software that allowed peer-to-peer file sharing. It made it easy for people to download and upload songs, videos, etc, often illegally. This aspect was the beginning of LimeWire’s fall as it led to a long-drawn legal battle with the Record Industry Association of America which culminated at the end of LimeWire, or so we thought. Past or present, copyright infringement is still an issue. After it closed shop in 2010, much wasn’t heard about this once big name. And now it is all set to make its reentry as an NFT marketplace. Well, who doesn’t like a change after all?

LimeWire has already made an official announcement about the relaunch. People will be able to buy and sell NFTs from different artists on the LimeWire NFT platform. Although the times aren’t exactly pleasant for NFTs at the moment, LimeWire does have an added advantage because it can tap into its past reputation. Nostalgia is very often a great way to get people attracted and LimeWire has got that one equation right. Perhaps LimeWire is all set to polish and rebuild its reputation which was partially stained by the lawsuit.

Twitterati is rather astonished about LimeWire’s relaunch as an NFT platform, and quite naturally this has rocketed it to the trending list on Twitter. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter.

LimeWire really came back in 2022 with a new relaunch as a NFT marketplacepic.twitter.com/6l0OwCXDS3 — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) July 12, 2022

Hard to find something funnier than famously unreliable piracy service Limewire becoming a marketplace for a scam https://t.co/sz7oj8sZAy — Jordan Garvey (@JordanGarvey2) July 13, 2022

Thank god limewire is coming back. im fucking sick of how well the computers in my life work. — Not Decaf (@NotDecafISwear) July 13, 2022

Limewire is trending in 2022….. pic.twitter.com/aSPlB6DZEw — James (@JX_Belmont) July 13, 2022

LimeWire is back but it’s for NFTs

RadioShack is back but it’s bitcoin or something

Santa is real but he’s dumping crude oil into Lake Michigan — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) July 13, 2022

No longer satisfied with destroying Grandma’s computer, LimeWire has decided it will now destroy the world https://t.co/uhDqKHkcEF — Perfect Birb Lady DX & Knuckles (@fbfishslap) July 13, 2022

Limewire returning was not on my 2022 bingo card https://t.co/LmDeAuofsk — wren (@urahahahara) July 13, 2022

LimeWire is back……….as an NFT marketplace. pic.twitter.com/maayzv5pYl — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) July 12, 2022

Ah yes. No better way to improve the trustworthiness of NFTs than to distribute them on… *checks notes* … Limewire https://t.co/E4zQhrOx3d — 🔴 Live Right Now: on youtube.com/shogunash/live (@ShogunAsh) July 13, 2022

Crazy full circle moment, soulja boy both inventing limewire and bringing it back from the dead 20 years apart https://t.co/zLRVtLTKf8 — cabu (@cabubeats) July 13, 2022

Now that is indeed a very warm welcome