Asus ZenFone 9 will launch on the 28th of July – Specs, Price details

On July 28th, Asus will debut its tiny flagship smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 9, in certain countries. The Asus Zenfone 9, which is expected to be released in India as the Asus 9z, is expected to be the most compact flagship smartphone with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

A promotional film for the Asus Zenfone 9 was released online last week. According to the video, the next Asus Zenfone 9 has a small form factor and a 5.9-inch FHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as a power button.

The Asus Zenfone 9 will also have a dual-camera arrangement on the back, with a 50MP main camera and technology such as OIS and gimbal stabilization. Similarly, the smartphone boasts an ultra-wide angle lens that is supposed to allow 4K video recording. The Asus Zenfone 9 will also be one of the few smartphones powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that includes a 3.5mm headphone port. The smartphone is also water and dust resistant, with an IP68 grade. Since of yet, there is no word on whether the gadget supports wireless or reverse wireless charging, as this technology has been absent from earlier Asus smartphones.

The Asus Zenfone 9 will sport a 4,300 mAh battery with rapid charging functionality through the USB Type-C connection. In terms of software, the smartphone will ship with Android 12 OS and a stock-like user interface. In addition, the gadget is likely to receive at least two big Android upgrades in the coming days.

Asus Zenfone 9 is now available in India

Given that the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro were released on the same day in India, we anticipate that the Asus Zenfone 9 will be released on the same day. In terms of pricing, the Asus Zenfone 9 AKA the Asus 9z is believed to be less expensive than the ROG Phone 6, with the basic model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage perhaps costing approximately Rs. 60,000.

