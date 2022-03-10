Limewire to be relaunched soon

Limewire, a popular peer-to-peer file sharing website from the early 2000s that went defunct in 2010, is making a re-entry in the market with a digital collectible marketplace at the hands of its new owners.

LimeWire, the go to peer-to-peer (P2P) platform for 90’s kids looking to download movies, movies, games and software, is looking to make a comeback at a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in May this year.

The infamous platform, asked to shut down over a decade ago by US Courts for facilitating copyright infringement, plans on creating a legitimate iteration of itself this time around.

Rather than facilitating illegal downloads where artists get ripped off, the plan is to have a place where musicians can actually sell their music. According to the founders, most of the revenue will go to the artists with only a small cut coming back to the company. As of right now, the project is being funded by the Zehetmayr duo. The company may seek outside funding sometime later this year.

The LimeWire website is now live with an open public waitlist. According to the current timeline, the marketplace will launch sometime in May followed by an LMWR Token sale in Q4 of 2022.

