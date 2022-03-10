Magic Eden collaborates with Overtime

Leading decentralized marketplace for the Non-Fungible fans, Magic Eden has entered into a strategic partnership with globally-acclaimed sports entertainment firm, Overtime.

With this crucial collaboration with the Solana-based NFT platform, Overtime is looking forward to launching an exclusive NFT collection that will promote the engagement of players with their global fans. The integration between the two top-tier companies will strive to provide unprecedented crypto-based trading experience and sporting fun to the participants.

The partnership is orientated around the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, a national college championship conference often referred to as March Madness, and considered one of the largest sporting events in the United States.

The tournament will commence on March 15 and conclude with a championship match at the near-75,000 seat Caesars Superdome stadium in New Orleans on April 4 and Overtime is the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans. As both a publisher and an influencer, we’ve built the inclusive world of sports we all wish was the norm by giving a platform to our community to be seen AND heard.

Having amassed over 1 million and 6.5 million followers on Twitter and Instagram, respectively, cross-medium entertainment brand Overtime has obtained ≈ $135 million from esteemed venture capitalists Spark Capital and Bezos Expeditions, as well as leading contributions in both Series A and Series B rounds by Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z.

Solana is a public blockchain platform with smart contract functionality. Its native cryptocurrency is SOL. Solana works to one up Ethereum by providing faster transaction times and cheaper fees.

Magic Eden has risen to prominence over the past few years following their Sept 2017 inception, registering almost $400 million in trading volume over the past 30 days as the leading DApp on Solana, and surpassing the daily transaction value of OpenSea during December last year.

More recently, the platform also announced plans to establish a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, deploying a three-tiered NFT airdrop to dedicated users to instigate the process.

