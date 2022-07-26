Linebet app: what you need to know about betting app for Android

Linebet appeared on the gambling market only in 2019, but has already managed to demonstrate its ambitions and compete with the famous companies. One of the ways to earn the loyalty of bettors from India and other countries was to create a modern and functional Linebet app, which can be used on most modern Android devices.

Linebet App: Betting on sports and ersports

There is no difference in the choice of disciplines and markets when comparing the app and the Linebet website. Bet on 50+ sports and esports disciplines:

Cricket;

Horse Racing;

Soccer;

Kabaddi;

Tennis;

Virtual Sports and more.

As types of bets choose between single prediction, accumulator (2+ events in a coupon), anti-accumulator (also multi bet, but the calculations are carried out differently and there is a chance to make a mistake) or chain (winning one outcome flows into beta amount for the next outcome in the chain – until it is over or until the first mistake).

Also you can make bets not only a long time before the event, but also on its eve or after the start. Moreover, live bets can be made for several different events in parallel, watching the course of each game live on one screen.

Casino in Linebet App

In Linebet app review we can not avoid the Casino section, because many players prefer not only betting on sports, but also in the slots. Available games:

Live casino;

Jackpots (games with fixed and cumulative prizes);

Slots (new, traditional, with jackpots and so on);

Baccarat (bet on banker, player or draw);

Poker (65+ machines);

Blackjack (play against the dealer and score more points than he does, but no more than 21).

All the entertainment is sorted, and the filter system makes it easy to find the right game. The suppliers and game software are licensed, ensuring complete transparency.

How to download Linebet App for Android?

The bookmaker offers to download Linebet mobile app from its own website. But before you start, read the list of minimum requirements:

OS version: 6.0+;

Processor: 1.6 GHz+;

RAM: 1GB+;

ROM: 88 MB+.

Compliance with the requirements ensures that the device can handle the load of the program. Even if the device hardware is a bit underpowered, the application will work, but there is no guarantee that it will run smoothly and with possible crashes.

Now we suggest you study the step-by-step instructions for downloading:

Go to the Linebet website using the mobile browser of your choice; On the home page at the bottom of it, find and click the button to download the Android version of the app. Even if a security notification appears in your browser, still give the okay to download; Open the security settings section on your smartphone/tablet. There, give permission to install software from unverified sources; Once the installer download is complete, you need to find it in your downloads folder and start the installation process.

When the installation is successfully completed, the Linebet branded shortcut will appear on the desktop and in the list of applications.

Linebet App Android Updates

You do not have to reinstall the program every time a new update is released, because you will see the notification when you launch the application and you will be able to confirm your wish to update the software. You can also check the availability of updates in the settings (the gear button).

Registration in Linebet App

As on the website, the app has an option to create a new account. It is not possible to play for real money without registration, so we suggest that you create an account now, following the instructions:

Run the program by tapping on the shortcut on the desktop; In the first window to select the option “Register” – the button is located in the upper corner on the right; In the new window you will be offered three ways of registration – in 1 click, by phone number or traditional with a questionnaire; Enter the required personal and contact information depending on the chosen registration method; Complete registration, then your account will automatically log in.

Important: specify only real data, because later you will be verified, and with false information in the profile it will not work. Without verification, in turn, you can not withdraw money.

Linebet App Welcome Bonuses

There are two gaming sections available in the app – betting and casino. Each of them is covered by a different welcome bonus. We will tell you about the betting bonus.

To get it, you need to:

Complete a registration in the Linebet app. Verify your phone number, email and fill out a personal profile. Make your first deposit.

Bonus is 100% of the deposit amount up to 10,000 rupees. To participate you have to deposit at least 75 rupees.

To withdraw the bonus money, you need to win them back with a multiplier of x5, making bets like “Express” on 3+ outcomes, the odds of each of which must be at least 1.4.

In turn, the casino offers a welcome bonus on the first four deposits. The amount can go up to 120,000 rupees, and you’ll get up to 150 FS in addition. But be aware that you can’t get both bonuses, you’ll have to make a choice.

Linebet App Payments

Linebet app has a full-fledged cash desk, where you can make mutual payments in any convenient currency (there is INR) and through any of the available current payment systems:

Jeton;

Perfect Money;

PhonePe;

UPI;

Webmoney;

Skrill and so on.

Download Linebet App on Android and enjoy sports betting with high odds and great bonuses!