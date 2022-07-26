5 Strategies for Working with High Loads in MySQL

MySQL is a proven and very powerful technology. Including for building systems with a large load. Even Facebook uses MySQL to manage huge amounts of data. Let’s consider the main strategies for building loaded systems based on MySQL.

Optimization and indexes

First of all, make sure you are using all the standard database features. Correct work with indexes will give huge performance gains. Hundreds and even thousands of times. Freeing up resources for other tasks. Today, the cost of hard drives is constantly decreasing, and speed requirements are constantly increasing.

Immediately after installing MySQL, do not forget to optimize the main parameters. The default setting is very basic and geared towards modest hardware and tight preservation requirements.

dbForge Studio for MySQL, tables

DbForge is a great service that helps you choose the right tools for MySQL and shows you how to use it. Tables are an integral part of any database. If you are a MySQL database administrator or developer, it is very important to keep a close eye on all processes and changes in all database objects. Among other commonly used commands, SHOW TABLES allows you to get all the tables at your fingertips.

Working with MySQL tables – choosing the type of tables, view table in mysql, creating, deleting, renaming, copying tables, working with table columns – all these are basic operations when working with tables. Tables greatly facilitate the work with the database.

How to populate tables in MySQL?

To add data to a database in MySQL, the INSERT command is used, which has the following formal syntax: ? After the INSERT INTO expression in parentheses, you can specify a list of columns separated by commas to which data should be added, and at the end, after the word VALUES, in parentheses, the values ​​​​to be added for the columns are listed.

Caching

A very popular performance optimization technique is caching.

Replication

While replication can help handle the load, it’s best not to use it. It must be remembered that along with scaling, you will always have an issue of accessibility. If the replica that helps serve requests goes down, what happens to the system?

On the other hand, the replica just allows you to provide high availability. One approach looks like this:

Use master-slave replication for each database server.

The application always works only with the master.

If the master fails, the application switches to the slave.

At this time, we are raising a broken server and turning it into a slave

Sharding

Sharding is the principle of database scaling when data is divided across different servers.

Vertical sharding

It should be used first. This is a simple distribution of tables across servers. For example, you put the “users” table on one server and the “orders” table on another. In this case, the groups of tables on which “Joins” are performed must be located on the same server.

Horizontal sharding

This type of sharding should be used as the next step. At this stage, very large tables that no longer fit on one server are divided into parts and placed in different parts of them on different servers. This complicates the logic of the application, but the world has not yet come up with better scaling mechanisms.