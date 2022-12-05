According to recent reports, LinkedIn has partnered with GitHub to provide its users with over 40 free courses which will remain free until March 2023. This partnership with Github will help the users get some practical knowledge and experience as well. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About this partnership

In an announcement, LinkedIn states: “… whether you are just starting out or an advanced developer, upskilling is critical. That’s why we paired LinkedIn skills data and expert content with the latest GitHub hands-on practice technology to launch the new LinkedIn Learning with GitHub Codespaces integration. The new feature enables software developers to watch a course and get real workplace-like practice from anywhere.” There is a list of courses which will be free for a year and all the users have to do is to have good internet and a smoothly working laptop to make the most of this offer.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn is now of the most popular and best ways to find a job and get in touch with professionals working in the field of your interest. The aim of the company is also on these lines. The company aims to connect all of the professionals living in the world so that can help each other and in turn become more productive and yield more output. The company came into existence in the year 2003, and since then it has achieved a lot of success now companies have started going through the LinkedIn accounts of candidates to decide whether they are worthy of the job or not. LinkedIn has created a formal digital space for people so that they can find employment opportunities without going through any trouble. People also have the option of speaking to the experts in the field and knowing everything they want to know about, just by sending a normal formal text to the person and connecting with them later on over a call.

About GitHub

For people who do not know about Github, this article will give you all the information that you must know about this company. The company came into existence in the year 2007 and is used to plan, build, ship, and secure software. Many reputed companies rely on Github’s services for their efficient growth and prosperity. One of the most amazing features of Github is that it provides end to end developer platform which plays a key role in growing any kind of business.