LinkedIn to layoff 716 employees and shuts down InCareers

The global economy has suffered significantly in the last few years due to numerous factors and the overall economic growth has seen a steep decline for most companies. After the pandemic, several companies were forced to take difficult steps to survive in the market. LinkedIn, the most famous professional networking platform is used by millions of people worldwide to increase their professional connections and find new opportunities. The platform has been successful and remains one of the only platforms which offer such opportunities to its users. However, as per recent reports, the company has plans to layoff numerous employees. Earlier, the platform had also laid off employees from the recruiting department in February this year.

The Layoff:

The professional networking platform has announced a fresh round of layoffs which is set to affect 716 employees globally. Some people have cited these layoffs as a way to reduce the financial hit on the business which was caused by the pandemic. The latest round of layoffs is expected to affect employees across most teams within the company. While the pandemic has had a significant impact on many small businesses, the layoffs at LinkedIn suggest that even giant tech companies were adversely impacted by the same.

Possible Causes:

The pandemic has caused significant disruptions to the global economy, several businesses both small and large were forced to close their doors due to lockdowns and restrictions. In such an environment, companies that heavily relied on advertising and marketing for revenue have been particularly seen losses. One of these firms is LinkedIn. The platform relies on its sales team to generate a huge portion of its revenue. Due to the impacts of the pandemic, the company saw a significant decrease in demand for its products and services. Therefore, it may be a possible conclusion that the company is now dealing with the losses it sustained during the pandemic.

However, according to LinkedIn officials, the layoffs are a part of their efforts to streamline their business and focus on areas of growth. The professional networking platform has assured that it will continue to invest in particular areas of interest like talent solutions and learning. Other such areas include products which saw an increased demand during the pandemic. Moreover, LinkedIn has also announced its decision to shut down its Chinese job search app. The decision comes after the app called InCareers was facing problems with the Chinese administrative rules for the last few years.

What does closing InCareers mean?

Although some people are citing the closure of the app as another strategy to deal with the challenging situation of the global economy, it actually signifies a lot more than that. LinkedIn had been previously making efforts to make the app work in China but due to a challenging environment for foreign businesses in China, the company has ultimately given up. This move might as well mark the end of the company’s efforts to expand its presence in China. The platform which had been operating in China for several years had a very slow growth due by regulatory challenges and competition from local players. The decision to shut down the InCareers might also be influenced by the ongoing tensions between China and the US. It is possible that the company took the step citing concerns about data privacy and censorship in the country.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the layoffs serve as a reminder that not only small businesses but also large corporations were affected by the pandemic. There have been several layoffs in companies around the world. Although the layoffs will be hard for the employees to accept, the actual impact that they can have on an employee’s health depends on the extent to which companies stand up to their promises.

