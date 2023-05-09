Spotify takes down thousands of AI-generated songs after suspecting foul play

About Spotify:

Spotify, the famous music streaming platform which also includes podcasts is known to have had a significant impact on the music industry. The app was launched in 2008 and quickly gained popularity among music enthusiasts because of its convenient and then unique idea of listening to music. With over 365 million active users, the music streaming platform boasts 178 million paying subscribers spread across 170 countries.

Spotify’s Success:

There are several factors which have attributed to the success of the platform. These factors include the vast music library, personalized music recommendations, and its user-friendly interface.

With over 70 million songs from different artists in its music library, the platform is the largest music streaming service globally. Moreover, Spotify’s advanced music recommendation algorithms accurately identify the kind of music a person likes and makes it easier for users to discover new music that aligns with their music taste. Spotify’s user interface also plays a significant role in its popularity and success. The UI of the platform offers a simple yet attractive design with intuitive features which make it the primary choice of numerous music enthusiasts. The platform is also available on most devices and operating systems. It runs well on most devices regardless of whether its an iOS, android, windows or MAC.

Business Model:

The business model of the platform is based on advertisements and subscription fee from users. Although the platform does offer a free version, it comes with limited features and frequent advertisements. The premium version offers unlimited streaming, downloads, and ad-free listening. Moreover, the platform has partnered with several brands and artists to create exclusive content, including podcasts and music playlists, which are available to users. The platform pays royalties to the record label owners who then pay the artists based on their individual contracts.

Recent Development:

Spotify features a huge variety in terms of music, The platform includes all genres of music from classical to rock and metal. AI music too is one of the genre of music which is offered by the platform. Recently, the platform has removed thousands of AI-generated songs which were generated by an AI firm called Boomy. The platform suspected that the company had used unfair practices including the use of bots to increase the number of streams on their songs.

About AI Music:

AI music is an increasingly popular genre of music that is being generated by several people around the world with or without the voice of a real artist. The developers of such music make use of AI algorithms which analyze vast amounts of music data to identify patterns and generate new songs that mimic the style of different genres or artists. Although not everyone is in favor of the field, numerous people have supported this new innovation saying that it has the potential to revolutionize the music industry by providing new creative tools for artists, composers, and producers. However, several people have suggested that fields like music should be limited to human innovation and the intervention of technology in the field is not necessarily a positive development.

The Problem with Boomy:

Boomy, an AI startup was being watched closely by numerous organizations and individuals due to their unbelievable claims. The company which launched just two years back in 2021 claims to have generated 14.5 million songs which account for 14% of the total recorded music in the entire world. The company had several AI generated songs on the platform. Spotify was among other music streaming platforms which were made aware of suspicious activity by Universal Music about Boomy using bots to manipulate audience statistics. Following the report sent to Spotify, the platform has now removed thousands of songs by the company claiming that they were artificially boosted.

