Microsoft’s platform is progressively accumulating a solid library as the Xbox Series X/S is enjoying its third year of release. Until the later part of their life, when cross-generational content becomes less important and creators are free to concentrate only on creating games for the newest platforms, consoles usually do not thrive. Though progress is being made, the Xbox Series X/S has not yet reached that stage.

A lot of excellent games were released in 2022, especially in the open-world category. A Plague Tale: Requiem, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Elden Ring, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are all excellent games that provide vastly distinct experiences from one another. With titles like Dead Space, Street Fighter 6, Hi-Fi Rush, Remnant 2, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Lies of P, the year’s successor has followed suit, and more gaming has to be done before 2023 puts a stop to its tenure.

What upcoming Xbox games are there? Which games will likely be discontinued after 2023? Please be aware that the emphasis is on the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One game releases in North America. The expansions will be noted as well.

Xbox Series X/S & Xbox One Games December 2023

There are usually very few big releases in the final two weeks of December, and it’s not usually one of the busiest months of the year. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and SteamWorld Build gave the month a great start, but otherwise, the 2023 version is looking very much the same. Despite a rather confused lead-up, the latter has the potential to be one of the most thrilling releases of the year. Given that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has garnered positive reviews overall, it is also worthwhile to play.

December 1:

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout – Anthology (XBX/S)

SteamWorld Build (XBX/S, XBO)

December 5:

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (XBX/S)

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time (XBX/S)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (XBX/S, XBO)

While the Iron’s Hot (XBX/S, XBO)

December 6:

Battle Stations Blockade (XBX/S, XBO)

Forklift Extreme: Deluxe Edition (XBX/S, XBO)

December 7:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora(XBX/S)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (XBX/S)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (XBX/S)

December 12:

Cards We’re Dealt (XBX/S)

Dungeons of Sundaria (XBX/S)

Hammerwatch 2 (XBX/S, XBO)

December 13:

Hell Well (XBX/S)

This Bed We Made (XBX/S)

December 14:

Aztek Tiki Talisman (XBX/S, XBO)

Bahnsen Knights (XBX/S, XBO)

Cookie Cutter (XBX/S)

Gnosia (XBX/S, XBO)

Raccoo Venture (XBX/S, XBO)

Rising Dusk (XBX/S)

December 15:

Metro Quester (XBX/S)

Park Beyond: Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (XBX/S)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Anniversary Edition (XBX/S, XBO)

Trinity Fusion (XBX/S, XBO)

December 20:

Ravva and the Phantom Library (XBX/S)

Rough Justice: ’84 (XBX/S, XBO)

December 21:

Detective – Stella Porta case (XBX/S, XBO)

Mortal Kombat 1: Quan Chi (XBX/S)

Three Minutes To Eight (XBX/S)

December 22:

9Ball Pocket (XBX/S, XBO)

Jinshin (XBX/S, XBO)

Railbreak (XBX/S)

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road (XBX/S)

SHMUP Mania (XBX/S)

December 28:

Metal Mind (XBX/S)

Xbox 2023 Titles Unknown Date

The game lineup for 2023 is mostly known at this time, at least in terms of significant releases. As such, even if the future games are/were planned for 2023 releases, their actual release date is probably 2024.

Arctic Awakening (XBX/S, XBO)

Berserk Boy (XBX/S, XBO)

Block’em (Platforms TBA)

Blue Protocol (XBX/S)

Catan – Console Edition (XBX/S, XBO)

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story (Consoles & PC)

Crown Wars: The Black Prince (XBX/S)

Earthlock 2 (XBX/S, XBO)

Elderand (XBX/S)

Ereban Shadow Legacy (XBX/S)

eSports Boxing Club (XBX/S, XBO)

Everwild (XBX/S)

Fire Commander (XBX/S)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (XBX/S, XBO)

Fractured Veil (TBA)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (XBX/S, XBO)

Hell is Us (XBX/S)

Highwater (XBX/S, XBO)

House Flipper 2 (XBX/S)

HUM (XBX/S, XBO)

Hunt the Night (Platforms TBA)

Indiana Jones Game (Platforms TBA)

Kerbal Space Program 2 (XBX/S)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (XBX/S, XBO)

Lab Rat (TBA)

Little Devil Inside (XBO)

Mandragora (XBX/S)

Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients (XBX/S, XBO)

Neko Ghost, Jump! (XBO)

New Star GP (XBX/S)

Off the Grid (XBX/S)

Palworld (XBX/S)

ParadiZe Project (XBX/S)

Park Beyond (XBX/S)

Pocket Bravery (XBX/S, XBO)

Pragmata (XBX/S)

Pecaminosa: A Deadly Hand (XBX/S, XBO)

Project Q (Platforms TBA)

Ravenswatch (XBX/S)

Ripout (XBX/S)

Routine (XBX/S, XBO)

SacriFire (XBX/S, XBO)

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered (Platforms TBA)

Soup Pot (TBA)

Synduality (XBX/S)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (XBX/S, XBO)

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland (XBX/S, XBO)

Transformers: Reactivate (XBO)

Turbo Kid (Platforms TBA)

Turbo Overkill (XBX/S, XBO)

Whalefall (Consoles, PC)

Whisker Squadron (Platforms TBA)

XDefiant (XBX/S, XBO)

Xbox Series X/S & Xbox One Games January 2024

The first few weeks of January 2024 are often devoid of new releases, however a couple are set to arrive throughout that time. Both of the developer’s outstanding side-scrolling platform games over the past ten years are Rayman titles.

A few long-lasting projects that will be released at the end of January are Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which both have simultaneous premiere dates. The excellent storyline has come to be associated with Sega’s Like a Dragon series, and there’s no reason to believe Infinite Wealth won’t live up to the high expectations of the license.

January 5:

Shivering Stone (XBX/S, XBO)

Tools Up! Ultimate Edition (XBO)

January 10:

Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin (XBX/S, XBO)

January 11:

Top Racer Collection (XBX/S, XBO)

War Hospital (XBX/S)

January 12: Shinorubi (XBX/S, XBO)

January 18:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (XBX/S, XBO)

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (XBO)

January 19:

The Cub (XBX/S, XBO)

January 23:

Howl (XBX/S)

January 25:

Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil (XBX/S)

Go Mecha Ball (XBX/S, XBO)

January 26:

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (XBX/S, XBO)

Tekken 8 (XBX/S)

January 30:

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout – Anthology (XBX/S)

Rugby 24 (XBX/S)

Wide Xbox Games Are Being Developed; No Release Date or Estimate After January 2024

The Xbox Series X/S will eventually be home to a plethora of intriguing projects, some of which have disclosed very little about themselves. These are only a few of the highly anticipated games that may still be a long way off from becoming a reality, including Ark 2, Kingdom Hearts 4, and The Elder Scrolls 6.

February 2, 2024:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (XBX/S, XBO)

Persona 3 Reload(XBX/S)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League(XBX/S)

February 6, 2024:

Atomic Heart: Trapped in Limbo (XBX/S, XBO)

February 13, 2024:

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (XBX/S, XBO)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (XBX/S)

February 14, 2024:

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft (XBX/S, XBO)

February 15, 2024:

Gunvolt Records Cychronicle (XBX/S, XBO)

PlateUp! (XBX/S)

February 16, 2024:

Skull And Bones(XBX/S)

February 20, 2024:

Irem Collection Volume 2 (XBX/S)

Qomp2 (XBX/S)

February 21, 2024:

Slave Zero X (XBX/S, XBO)

February 22, 2024:

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (XBX/S, XBO)

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (XBX/S)

Open Roads (XBX/S, XBO)

February 23, 2024:

Promenade (XBX/S, XBO)

February 28, 2024:

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (XBX/S)

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (XBX/S, XBO)

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator (XBX/S)

February 29, 2024:

Welcome to ParadiZe (XBX/S)

March 5, 2024:

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (XBX/S, XBO)

Outlast Trials (XBX/S, XBO)

March 8, 2024:

Unicorn Overlord (XBX/S)

March 15, 2024:

Outcast: A New Beginning (XBX/S)

March 20, 2024:

Alone in the Dark (XBX/S)

March 21, 2024:

House Flipper 2 (XBX/S)

March 22, 2024:

March 28, 2024:

Mars 2120 (XBX/S)

April 23, 2024:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (XBX/S, XBO)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (XBX/S)

July 4, 2024:

August 20, 2024:

Black Myth: Wukong (XBX/S)

September 9, 2024:

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (XBX/S)

Games with unannounced dates