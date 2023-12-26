In the expansive world of Modern Warfare Zombies, where mysteries abound and stories unfold, players can embark on a thrilling quest to unlock the Terminus Outcomes Mercenary Vault in the H7 sector. This hidden treasure trove, nestled beneath the Shahin Manor in the southeast quadrant, holds the key to ammo resupply, legendary gear, and valuable rewards that can set players up for success. To access this vault, players must navigate through the challenges posed by three formidable minibosses: the Rook, the Bishop, and the Knight.

Defeating The Rook

The Rook, a sharpshooting mercenary mini-boss, stakes his claim in the southwest of Urzikstan. Perched on the top floor of a hotel just west of the highway in the C5 sector, he takes shots at anything that moves. To reach the Rook, players can either parachute directly onto the roof using a redeploy drone or face the challenge of navigating through the hotel’s first floor, laden with proximity mines.

For those taking the ground route, advancing cautiously up the south-side staircase is essential. Mines line the path, waiting to spring into action. The Death Perception perk becomes invaluable, revealing these hidden dangers in its red glow. Alternatively, players can employ zombies as decoys, leading them up the stairs to trigger the mines.

Upon reaching the top floor, players must eliminate the sentry gun, tackle the grunts, and swiftly dispatch the Rook with headshots. Once victorious, the Rook’s radio becomes the conduit to transmit his signal to H7, unlocking one piece of the puzzle.

The Bishop’s Underground Standoff

Moving to the north side of the map, players encounter the Bishop, a reconnaissance mercenary mini-boss situated in a train tunnel in the D1 sector. Progressing through the tunnel triggers smoke grenades, heralding the Bishop and his guards. Although lightly armored, the Bishop boasts a substantial health pool.

Players can employ heavy rifles and aim for headshots or utilize vehicles to plow through the tunnel, targeting smokescreens for a quick victory. The Deadshot Daquiri perk aids in rapid target acquisition, ensuring a smooth takedown of the Bishop. Post-victory, interacting with the radio next to the Bishop’s body allows players to transmit his signal to the H7 vault.

The Knight’s LMG Barrage

In the Northwest area of the MWZ mission area, players face the Knight, a Shocktrooper armed with heavy armor and an LMG. Tracking the Knight’s movements from the Rook’s location to the tunnel where the Bishop was encountered reveals an armored pick-up truck carrying the Knight.

Players must disable the truck and eliminate its occupants, all while evading the Knight’s relentless firepower. Strategic placement of cluster or scatter mines along the truck’s path can disable it, or powerful wonder weapons like Kazimir Devices and the Ray Gun can swiftly neutralize the threat. Victory ensures the transmission of the Knight’s signal to H7, advancing players closer to unlocking the coveted vault.

The Pawn’s Silent Contribution

The final transmission, unlike the others, hides in the northeast corner of the map in the I1 sector. A building along the shore houses the radio for the Pawn transmission. After sending the signal, players face a sudden zombie onslaught, adding an element of urgency to the quest. Loot crates within the building provide armor plates, a valuable resource to stock up on.

Final Step: Opening the Vault in H7

The culmination of these transmissions leads players to the tunnels beneath the Shahin Mansion in the H7 sector. Ascending lines within the mansion guide players to secured tunnels, where a radio terminal and a locked room await them. Should all four transmissions be successfully sent, the vault’s doors swing open, revealing the loot within.

However, caution is advised, as transmissions and loot are shared among all 24 players. If another squad beats you to the transmissions, the radio may be inaccessible. Observant players should be wary of a Mimic posing as a loot crate near the ammo resupply. Swiftly neutralizing this threat ensures safe exploration of the remaining crates, each containing ultra-rare equipment and gold bars worth a substantial $3500 each.

In the competitive world of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, unlocking the Terminus Outcomes Mercenary Vault demands strategic prowess, teamwork, and a keen eye for danger. Those who successfully navigate these challenges will find themselves not only victorious over formidable foes but also reaping the rewards hidden within the vault’s secure confines.