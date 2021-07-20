Live: Watch Jeff Bezos’s rocket taking civilian crew 100km away from earth to space

On July 20th, Blue Origin founded by Jeff Bezos will be live to launch its first human flight at 6:30 am CDT / 11:30 UTC / 5:00 pm IST. The lift-off is expected to take place one hour after the live starts. Blue Origin’s New Shepard is set to launch from Launch one site in Texas. On-site view location is not available from the launch location. Live can be watched from the Blue Origin website/ Youtube.

Live Updates:

5: 12 pm IST: Recollection of all previous launches of New Shepard were briefed. Where 13th mission was a perfect mission and by the 16th mission, the rocket is ready for the first human mission.

5:09 pm IST: The excitement is seen, Wally Funk’s excitement lights up the launch session. Live telecast starts with a note on favorable weather and is perfect for a space tour.

4:50 pm IST: Blue Origin updates on Twitter that the hatch will be closed at T-24. And astronauts will be in the capsule by T-30.

4:30 pm IST: Liftoff is targeted at 8:00 am EDT/5:30 pm IST, which is around 30 minutes after the live telecast starts. The rocket is set for launch on the launchpad.

#NewShepard is on the pad. The launch team completed vehicle rollout this morning and final preparations are underway. Liftoff is targeted for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC. Live broadcast begins at T-90 minutes on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/oShmtRmA4n — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Two days before the launch Blue Origin conducted a briefing session. Where Chief Executive officer Bob Smith and Director of Astronaut sales, Ariane Cornell answered various questions from the audience who joined the zoom live link. Some new things like Blue Origin generating new jobs in the market and working towards benefiting the economy came into the limelight.

As the launch is going to take place today, here are some things to know about the historic flight which is going to break multiple records.

Four hours prior to launch, Elon Musk congratulates

Blue Origin beat SpaceX to launch civilians into space. Founded two years prior to SpaceX, Blue Origin is set to work on the commercialization of spaceflights. While SpaceX has its own futuristic plans, Jeff Bezos is set to make history.

Best of luck tomorrow! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2021

As every update is coming, the launch SpaceX and Blue Origin comparison is continuous. While SpaceX fans who support a sustainable future argue that Starship is much better, Blue Origin is gaining its moment after Richard Benson’s first human flight to space.

American Actor and humorist, George Hann also tweeted, “Blue Origin launch is the potential effect of zero gravity on facial fillers” pointing out Jeff Bezos’s facial expression. Blue Origin was prone to memes right from the start, however, this kind of humor is less attacking.

Among the things we stand to learn from today’s Blue Origin launch is the potential effect of zero gravity on facial fillers. — George Hahn (@georgehahn) July 20, 2021

Almost 18 hours before the live telecast, Virgin Galactic wished the Blue Origin team for a successful launch. Despite all the comparisons and competitions, the differences in each launch improve their advancement towards the future. The time of only astronauts going to space is soon going to be old.

Wishing the entire @blueorigin team a successful and safe flight from all of us @VirginGalactic. pic.twitter.com/LSZXk3LoaD — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 19, 2021

Celebrating India

Recently, an Indian from Blue Origin’s team got popular as being the one who was rejected by NASA but is part of the team that built this historic flight. India continues to celebrate the launch as one of them from a modest background in Kalyan, Maharashtra made it big.

Managing director of Escorts Group tweeted congratulations to both Sirisha Bandla in Virgin Galactic and Sanjay Gavande in Blue Origin.

After Sirisha Bandla flew with @virgingalactic, Sanjal Gavande, proves yet again the excellence of Indians across the 🌍

Battling stereotypes, she badges the position of one of the key engineers in @JeffBezos Team @blueorigin#Tuesdaythoughts #ProudIndianhttps://t.co/gHQruAaTSX — Nikhil Nanda 🇮🇳 (@iamnikhilnanda) July 20, 2021

Ready to launch

On 20th June, the New Shepard is cleared for launch, and the capsule is ready to give the crew an experience of the space. As mentioned in the briefing session, the civilian crew who will be traveling were trained for 48 hours on the launch.

The mission is called NS-16, where this will be the New Shepard rocket’s 16th launch into space. Furthermore, the lift-off is expected to take place around an hour after the live starts. It could be around 9 am EDT/ 6:30 pm IST.

There is a possibility of having slight rain today in Texas. But Blue Origin predicts that the air will be clear by launch time. Additionally, the flight will last 11 minutes, there are no details about hosting. However, Eric Berger from Ars Technica recently shared a picture on Twitter showing Blue Origin Press site.

Greetings from the Blue Origin press site. It’s a lovely morning in the desert. pic.twitter.com/sYXX4l4Eru — Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) July 20, 2021

As the rocket launches into the sky, it will reach the suborbital space, till the Karman line which is 100 km above the earth’s surface. During the Virgin Galactic spaceflight last week, the difference between both launches was pointed out at the distance. Richard Benson’s space trip only when 80km from the earth.

Two hours prior to the launch, Gary Lai, Blue Origin’s head of safety talks with Bloomberg on the safety precautions taken by them. Concerns on weather conditions were addressed, and that there could be a risk of delay. And talks about New Shepard’s backup system which will ensure the crew safely lands.

Blue Origin's Head of Safety Gary Lai discusses the precautions the company has taken to prepare for their first manned space flight carrying owner Jeff Bezos. https://t.co/IbmEu4OEOJ pic.twitter.com/ASHfDTaoan — Bloomberg (@business) July 20, 2021

Know the passengers

The team includes the oldest human to travel to space and the youngest human to travel to space. Besides these paying customers, Jeff Bezos himself and his brother Mark Bezos will be part of Blue Origin’s New Shepard’s remarkable flight.

Wally Funk is an 82-year old is aviation pioneer who couldn’t go to space two decades ago. Oliver Daemen is the 18-year-old to travel with Jeff Bezos on the first human flight. He happened to be in the launch as a replacement. Initially, the winner of the auction who paid $28 million for the ticket was supposed to be there. However, due to schedule conflicts, Daemen gets to go to space.

Prior to the launch, CNN interviewed Jeff Bezos and the crew, one day ahead of the launch. The importance of this launch was conveyed. This is the beginning of future spaceflights. Wally Funk who couldn’t go to space earlier is not excited and waited for this day to come.

Bezos said, “People keep asking if I’m nervous. I’m not really nervous, I’m excited. I’m curious. I want to know what we’re going to learn,”

Know the rocket thats going to make history

New Shepard is a 60-foot tall rocket, fully autonomous capsule which will be controlled/ monitored from outside. The rocket is named after the astronaut, Alan Shepard who was part of the original NASA Mercury Seven astronauts.

It is a commercial rocket specially designed for paying customers. If you observe, every passenger gets a window. It is to make sure the passengers get maximum view of the space.

New Shepard is a fully reusable, vertical landing and vertical take-off rocket. It has a single booster known as the propulsion module. The capsule is a pressurized capsule with the capacity to carry 6 people. Having 15 cubic meters of volume inside, there is enough space for passengers to look around and experience space. Aerojet Rocketdyne