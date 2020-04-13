Locale.ai secured undisclosed amount from Better Capital

Locale.ai has now revealed that it has secured undisclosed funding from the Better Capital, with the participation from notable angels such as Nudgespot co-founder Ranveen Sastry and Myntra cofounder.

Aditi Sinha, a co-founder of Locale.ai, said,

“We help companies decrease their customer acquisition cost by expanding in areas based on latent demand, reduce user churn by providing better SLAs in locations where they drop-off and increase existing customer revenue by doing geo-targeting based on users they move and where they order from.”

“Location is at the core of the strategies that companies use to capture demand and Locale is the fastest way for any company to convert location data into easily searchable intelligence and the right insights,” said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, a seed fund with early bets in category-defining businesses like Open, Khatabook, Bijak, Yulu, and others.

Locale.ai is already working with the delivery and mobility delivery companies in the France, India, Argentina, and US. The funding will be going to scale and expand across the globe, primarily in the US.

