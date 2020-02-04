Logistics SaaS startup Fleetx secured Series A funding round

Fleetx.io, the fleet management and predictive analytics platform that is owned by the Gurugram based Fleetx Technologies have now secured $2.8 million in the funding round of Series A led by the Beenext along with the existing investor India Quotient.

The round also saw participation from some investors, which includes the Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal, Rajesh Ranavat, Rohan Ranavat, and others.

The startup will use the fresh capital to scale in India and some other markets, strengthen product and technology, and hire new talent as well.

“Our mission is to build an operating system for the fleet and logistics industry, which gives real-time visibility of end-to-end operations and helps fleet owners reduce operations cost and increase productivity by leveraging artificial intelligence, IoT (internet of things) and big data technology. Our suite of products also provides real-time actionable insights in logistics operations to large enterprise shippers and companies,” Vineet Sharma, co-founder, and CEO of Fleetx, said.

“We were impressed by the team’s relentless focus on solving very concrete problems in fleet management one industry at a time. This increases relevancy, reduces the risk of being displaced and creates several industry-specific micro brands/personas for Fleetx,” Dirk van Quaquebeke, managing director at Beenext, said.

