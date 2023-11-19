London to host 2024 League of Legends World Championship

The O2 Arena in London, England will host the League of Legends World Championship final in 2024, according to a statement from Riot Games. Worlds 2024’s final will be held at the renowned London location on November 2, which is much earlier in the year than this year. Additionally, unless Riot decides to take a worldwide vacation, the news most likely confirms that Worlds will take place in Europe in 2024!

Global Head of League of Legend Esports Naz Aletaha said,

“We are ecstatic to introduce the World Final to the UK.” “Worlds is an international celebration of League of Legends’ finest moments, and our sport’s largest stage is perfectly framed by London’s contemporary architecture and historical history. The fervor and enthusiasm exhibited by London fans at the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational left us in awe, and we can’t wait to see them at the O2, where our finalists will share the stage with other legendary performers.

O2 Arena for more spectators

The Mid-Season Invitational was held in London earlier this year, as Aletaha previously noted, however, it was held at the considerably smaller Copper Box Arena. The enthusiastic UK audience was a highlight of the event, which proved to be incredibly popular with both local fans in attendance and those watching from home. With the O2 able to accommodate 20,000 spectators, Worlds in 2024 should have an even larger and noisier crowd.

The announcement that Worlds would be visiting London was so significant that even the mayor of London, a legitimate politician with a full schedule, took the time to respond.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan commented,

“The League of Legends World Championship Finals will be held in London next year, which is fantastic as we are a top esports destination.” “It will unite esports enthusiasts from all over the world and highlight the state-of-the-art gaming sector in our city. As we work to make London a better place for everyone, I will keep doing all in my power to promote the growth and development of esports in the city.”

Details on the finals’ ticket sales will be made public closer to the occasion. Even though Worlds is undoubtedly a much bigger event, London will host another elite esports competition in 2024. A few months ago, BLAST, the event organizer, said that they would be holding a professional CS: GO competition at Wembley Arena.

2023 Championship Seol

The Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, the venue for the Worlds 2023 final, has a capacity of about 17,000 people. Virtual band Heartsteel made its debut at the opening ceremony; Riot Games had to put in a lot of work to make the performance happen. But London’s O2 Arena, a popular venue for entertainment, is seen to be the best choice for the finals. Due to the O2 Arena’s larger capacity, even more people will be able to attend the event.

O2 Arena Londo

Located in the heart of the O2 entertainment complex on the Greenwich Peninsula in southeast London, The O2 Arena, sometimes referred to as The O2, is a multipurpose indoor arena. At 365 meters in diameter (399 yards) and 52 meters in height (57 yards), it is the ninth-largest skyscraper in the world by volume as of 2022. It has the capacity to hold 20,000 spectators.