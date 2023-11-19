Jeep® is gearing up to launch its latest models, the 2024 Wagoneer and Wagoneer L (WS), continuing its storied tradition of delivering vehicles that expertly combine rugged durability with modern sophistication. These new full-size SUVs are poised to redefine the standards of comfort, capability, and technological advancement.

Exceptional Off-Road Prowess

Central to the charm of the new Wagoneer is its unparalleled off-road capability. The vehicle is equipped with three innovative 4×4 systems: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II. Each system is designed to masterfully tackle diverse terrains. The inclusion of the Advanced All-Terrain Group adds robust protection with four steel skid plates, ensuring vital components are shielded during off-road escapades. The Selec-Terrain traction management and Quadra-Drive II with its rear electronic limited-slip differential are engineered to offer unmatched traction across various landscapes.

Enhanced Power with Improved Efficiency

The 2024 Wagoneer series introduces a significant change under the bonnet. It replaces the traditional HEMI® V8 engine with a more potent and efficient twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter HURRICANE S/O I-6 engine. This engine boasts an impressive 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque, surpassing its predecessors in performance while also focusing on fuel efficiency. This advancement is complemented by a seamlessly integrated 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF.

Luxurious Interior Coupled with Cutting-Edge Technology

The interior of the Wagoneer is a haven of luxury and advanced technology. It comfortably accommodates up to eight passengers, with a spacious third row standard across all models. The vehicle excels in providing generous legroom in the second and third rows and ample cargo space, setting new benchmarks in comfort and utility.

The technological enhancements are equally impressive, highlighted by the Uconnect 5 system with a combined screen surface of up to 50 inches. Additional features like the Head-up Display, a 360-degree camera, and the option for Amazon Fire TV Built-In, ensure that both entertainment and safety are of the highest standard.

The Extended Wagoneer L

For those in need of more space, the Wagoneer L variant offers an extended wheelbase, adding 12 inches in length. This extension significantly increases cargo space to 42.1 cubic feet behind the third row, providing abundant room for both passengers and luggage.

Design and Personalization

The Wagoneer’s exterior design radiates a blend of confidence and sophistication. It presents a classic silhouette that reflects the brand’s American heritage and commitment to craftsmanship. The Carbide Package allows for further personalization with unique black accents and additional features like a panoramic sunroof and adjustable roof rail crossbars.

Color Schemes and Interior Choices

The 2024 Wagoneer and Wagoneer L are available in a range of elegant exterior colors, including Baltic Gray, Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, River Rock Silver, and Zynith Velvet Red. The interiors are offered in Global Black and Sea Salt/Black, providing options to suit various tastes.

Safety Specifications

Safety and driving dynamics are paramount in the 2024 Wagoneer lineup. It boasts over 130 advanced safety and security features, including adaptive cruise control and Traffic Sign Recognition, ensuring a safe and enjoyable driving experience.

Availability and Options

Set to hit dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2023, the 2024 Wagoneer will be available in three models: Wagoneer, Wagoneer Series II, and Wagoneer Series III. Expected to start from $65,000, this vehicle is a testament to Jeep’s innovation and dedication to quality.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer is not just a new addition to the Jeep family; it represents a harmonious blend of the brand’s rich legacy with the demands of modern driving. With its advanced features, robust performance, and elegant design, the Wagoneer is set to make a significant impact in the full-size SUV market.