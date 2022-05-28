Lonely Ape: the NFT dating service cancelled due to a lack of women

Assume you’ve made it in crypto (whatever that implies). You tweet “GM” to your numerous NFT followers on Twitter every morning, where your profile picture is a $200,000 chimp in a cowboy hat. Because they can, you quit pursuing legal action against someone who snapped a screenshot of your chimp while preparing coffee. Then you settle down for a long day of gazing at diagrams and praying that the trillion-dollar crypto crisis doesn’t take too much of a toll on your wallet.

You get the impression that something is missing as the day passes. What’s going on? You have a pregnant lady from Damien Hirst’s Certified Lover Boy cover, a piece of metaverse territory, and the craftsmanship foundation’s rage. You know you don’t have enough affection.

This is just imaginary. I’m sure many cryptocurrency investors and NFT collectors have fulfilling lives or lovely families. Someone set up a dating service for the many lonely souls in NFT. In February, Lonely Ape Dating Club pledged to bring together “similar degens.”

“Sign me up!” you may think as a crypto dude whose only experience with ladies has been World of Women NFTs. Do you know how sometimes a CryptoPunk is required? Your profile picture, a Bored Ape Yacht Club emblem, serves as your entry ticket to the elite club.

Unfortunately, the Lonely Ape Dating Club was shut down only a few months after it started. (Is the token redeemable? Isn’t that correct? “Due to unexpected circumstances, this project has been postponed indefinitely,” the website adds. In a May 14 tweet, Y4K, a “ragtag group of programmers and NFT gatherers,” recounts the situation.

“We’ve chosen to postpone the BAYC dating application due to a lopsided ratio of males to women on our shortlist,” the aggregate says. “Many, many brothers! We appreciate your help.”

Haha. On a dating app that requires a Bored Ape payment, guys dwarf women. 10,000 bored apes are insufficient to populate a dating app. Or crypto-savvy individuals.

Despite the efforts of Grimes, Pussy Riot, and Yam Karkai (the World of Women artist), the crypto sector remains mostly male – just 16% of NFT transactions were completed by women last year. Many women who own crypto spaces endure harassment and hatred. Even with a Bored Ape, they couldn’t find love here.

We don’t know whether this was a hoax, a Twitter hazardous game a la Elon Musk, or if Y4K was savaging from the start. Because there are so many despondent Ape gatherers, I assume it was a fraud.