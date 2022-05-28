Elon Musk says Bill Gates has ‘multi-billion dollar’ Tesla short position

On Friday, May 27, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter yet again commenting of Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates. He stated how Gates has a short position against Musk’s EV company, Tesla Inc which would currently need somewhere between $1.5 billion and $2 billion close out. He stated how the position was $500 million, which went on grow following Tesla going ‘up a lot.’

Last year, the Microsoft cofounder was asked whether he was short Tesla on CNBC. To this, Gates replied saying that he does not talk about his investments. “I do not talk about my investment.”

This new series of tweets came in as the Tesla CEO was replying to tweets from users following of his recent poll on Twitter. In it, he asked respondents who did the trust less, with the only two options as politicians and billionaires. The results indicated that over 75% stated that they trusted politicians less than they trust billionaires.

Earlier, the billionaire CEO had dared Democrat Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to pose the same question on her page to her followers. On the other hand, many followers seemed curious about what Musk thought of about other billionaires.

Musk’s tweet about Gates:

Since Gates still has a multi-billion dollar short position against Tesla while claiming to help with global warming, I guess I have some trust issues with him too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

Musk went on to respond to a tweet a from conservative author Brigette Gamble stating that she did not have much trust on Gates. He replied saying as Gates ‘still has a multi-billion short position’ against Musk’s EV company Tesla as he claimed to ‘help with warning.’ Moreover, Musk went on to specify how he guessed that he did have ‘some trust issues with him too.’ Additionally, in a subsequent tweet, he stated that the short was for $500 million, stating that Tesla ‘went up a lot,’ now going to $2 billion and $1.5 billion to close it out.

It was $500M, but then Tesla went up a lot, so now it’s $1.5B to $2B to close it out — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

On Friday, Tesla’s shares jumped more than 7% to $759.63, but they still continue to be down nearly 37% this year. Previously, Musk had railed against the Microsoft cofounder after betting against Tesla shock. He stated the he had refused philanthropy from Gates. arguing his short indicated that Microsoft founder was reportedly was not as serious’ regarding the flight against ‘climate change.’

Though not articles, Gates had implied in his interviews that this year that he has ‘bet against Tesla.’

Moreover, another user went on to ask if Musk thought that the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is (generally) a good person. To this, he replied saying how Bezos he should party less and work more in order to get to orbit.