Are you looking for a new iPhone? You can now get your hands on a new iPhone for this year, the iPhone 15 series, for a massive price slash. Not only the latest iPhone but if you want to save considerably, you can also focus on the new all-new iPhone 15 series, now selling for a considerable price slash.

What’s special about this deal? Getting a new flagship phone, especially a new iPhone, for a discounted price right after a few months of its release is tough.

However, things have become reliable now as you have the best deals announced on the new Apple iPhone 15 series, which was just released in September this year and brought a recent shake-up in the world of smartphone technology.

Let’s take a close look into the specifications as well as the discounted pricing for this new iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 15 and 14 Series are now selling for BIG PRICE SLASH!

If you are up for loot deals, you can get these new iPhone 15 models, including the regular iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, and even the Pro variants, including iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, for a considerable price slash.

If you are still looking for an even cheaper-priced iPhone, you can focus on the iPhone 14 series, again selling for a considerable price slash. Without any further ado, let’s now jump to the pricing side.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Book 4 with Intel Power SoC & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU Launched

Discounts on Apple iPhone 15 models

Starting with the iPhone 15 series discounts, the top-end model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is now selling for a discounted price of Rs. 1,57,900, nearly a 2000 discount.

That’s not at all! You can also avail of an additional price slash with the help of an HDFC card, where you get an extra 4000 off on credit payments, bringing the price down to Rs. 1,53,900.

Now moving to the iPhone 15 series, the phone, which was released with a price tag of Rs. 79,900, is receiving an instant price slash of Rs. 2000, bringing the price down to just Rs. 77,900. Over and above, you also get an additional Rs. 5000 price slash that makes the final price Rs. 72,900.

And if you are looking for a bigger screen, which is selling under Rs 1 lakh price tag, you can focus on the iPhone 15 Plus model, which comes with the bigger 6.7-inch model. The effective pricing of the new 6.7-inch iPhone model is around Rs. 82,900.

Also Read: Apple Implements Stricter Protocol: Court Orders Necessary for Releasing Customer Information to Law Enforcement

Discounts on Apple iPhone 14 Models

The discounts on Apple iPhones are not only set to the latest 15 models, but the 14 models also hit all-time lowered pricing, where now you can get in hands with the new iPhone 14 models for as low as just Rs. 58,999 making this new iPhone 14 model hitting the all-time lowest price.

That was all about the discounts and deals on iPhones for this year!

Other Discounts on Apple Products

Is the deal only announced for Apple iPhones? Well, that’s only part of the story! But in fact, the values on Apple PR products also include discounts on the latest Apple computers, including Apple’s flagship MacBook lineup, where you will get deals worth Rs. 20,000.

These discounts are announced among the models, including the MacBook Pro M2 model (256GB), MacBook Air M1 model, and even the latest MacBook Pro M3 model, selling for a considerable price slash.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Model, with the power of the latest M2 chipset, 256GB of storage, and a 13-inch display, is selling for Rs. 1,09,312.

If you want an even cheaper Apple MacBook, you can get a new MacBook Air M2 with 256GB of storage for a practical Rs. 76,918.

The MacBook Pro M3 with a 14-inch display comes with an all-new power-packed chipset and is selling for Rs. 1,54,706.

SOURCE