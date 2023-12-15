Samsung has been gaining a lot of traction with the launch of their power-packed laptops with their new Samsung Galaxy Book. This is the latest addition to the Galaxy Book series, where the fourth new laptop to the lineup was released. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 captures all the tech heads right after the biggest chipset maker, Intel launched its new AI power-packed chipset called the Core Ultra SoC.

The all-new SoC comes with all the premium features, the best performance, and power efficiency. Now, talking about the Galaxy Book 4 series, these four book series include models like the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series significantly improved over its predecessor models. This model takes a huge boost in terms of having the best specs combined with power efficiency.

Let’s now take a look into the specification and pricing side.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series – Book Ultra, Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 – Specification and Features

Now, we will discuss the specifications of the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series. The release of this new laptop starts a new era of AI PCs that offer ultimate productivity, mobility, and connectivity.

Display

Regarding the specialty side, the all-new Book 4 Ultra has a bigger 16-inch model with moonstone gray color options. However, if you go with the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, you get the same 16-inch panel. However, this panel is a 360-degree rotating display.

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 comes in platinum silver and moonstone gray.

If you are having your eyes on the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, then here you get two different variants to choose from, be it from a 14-inch model to a 16-inch model, and again here also you get the option to select between moonstone gray and platinum silver color.

The Galaxy Book 4 series again comes with an AMOLED 2x Touch Screen with Vision Booster and Anti-Reflective technology. Samsung has also incorporated its in-house display technology, Vision Booster, which uses an intelligent outdoor algorithm to enhance visibility and color reproduction in bright conditions, while anti-reflective technology reduces screen reflections.

Internal Hardware – Processor and GPU

That was about the display side. The all-new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series combines all the premium features on the design side. Over and above, you also get the latest AI capabilities thanks to its all-new Intel Power Processor combined with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

That’s an excellent combination for a power beast where you get the best CPU combined with the latest GPU, so be it gaming or even video editing, you get all the power you need.

NVIDIA is also offering their newly developed NVIDIA Studio Technology, which offers improved gaming capabilities, thanks to NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology that creates higher quality images for over 500 ray-traced games and applications.

To offer the best security features, you also get a dedicated Samsung Knox Security chipset, which provides the best security and privacy system.

Over and above, the Galaxy Book Ultra specifically comes with a new cooling system, supported by a broader vapor chamber and a dual fan with an uneven blade spacing design for lower heat and noise.

To get you the best audio features, you get a dedicated quad speaker that works over the AKG setup and comes with Dolby Atmos support.

You get all the ports on the port side, from the HDMI 2.1 port to even the USB Type-C and Type-A ports. The battery charges with a faster and more efficient 140W charging adapter. To get a details overview of the specification side, take a look into the brief specification description for Galaxy Book 4 series.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series – Price

There is currently no such update about the pricing side, but we expect the pricing to be announced soon. Looking at the specification side, we expect the pricing of the laptops to start from $1000+ plus. However, we will update you with the price soon after confirmation.

All the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series, including the Book 4 Pro, Book 4 Ultra, and Book 4 Pro 360, are expected to become available soon, in January of 2024, and the availability will be first announced in the company’s home country, Korea.

