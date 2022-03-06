Lost Ark Is Banning ‘Over A Million’ Accounts For Using Bots

Just a month after launch, Lost Ark launched a wave of bans, removing “over a million” accounts per bot in a single day. Lost Ark players should be prepared for the inevitable false positives, the dev team announced today as part of a massive wave of bot bans that has swept over 1 million accounts.

However, it is important to note that in this massive wave of bans, it is possible that a small number of players will be misidentified as bots. Smilegate also noted that despite taking all sorts of precautions, such a massive wave of bans means that there is a small chance that some legitimate players playing Lost Ark might get shut down. The developers of Lost Ark are confident that the tools for identifying bot accounts are accurate, but the scale of the bans makes it likely that even a small group of innocent users will be affected.

“Our team has been working hard to figure out how to remove bots from games. We are constantly adjusting tools, improving chat filters, and responding to messages to quickly ban gold sellers and bots in the game. While we intend to have a huge impact on this wave of bans, we know there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Lost Ark can currently match the rate of one million bans per month, although if Amazon and Smilegate are really that good at spotting robots, at least some of those who run them will surely give up. Anyone who thinks they’ve been hit by a wave of millions of bots despite being a legitimate player can appeal the ban by submitting a ticket to Amazon Games Support. In a new forum post, Amazon announced that a wave of bans had passed on Friday.

There is good news for honest gamers as the developers have removed about a million illegal accounts. Since its launch less than a month ago, Lost Ark has had a problem with bot accounts generating gold for players and littering the game and servers. The free nature of Lost Arks makes the bot even easier as the ban has little to no effect on players. The use of bots is unfair to players who play fair, and with the help of bots, players can get into the Lost Ark without playing.

In fact, spammers stay on average less than 10 minutes in the game before being banned. One player said on Twitter that he saw the Lost Ark server queue go from over 8,000 to 950, though it’s not clear if this was the result of the deletion. Awesome might be legitimate gamers who want to try out the free-to-play RPG popular in South Korea before Amazon launched servers in Europe and America.

All this week, Lost Ark Smilegate RPG developers have been talking about what’s in store for Lost Ark in regards to new content and difficulty settings, and now parts of the content plans are now available via the latest update. On March 4, Lost Ark servers will take 6 hours to deploy the latest update. Check out the full patch notes, including balance updates, improvements, and bug fixes, here. Lost Ark ran into some technical issues at launch and players had to wait in long lines to get into the official queue, but overall it was a well-finished game that garnered a huge player base.