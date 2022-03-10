Lost Ark Now Has Over 20 Million Players Globally

Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG are proud to announce that Lost Ark has reached over 20 million players worldwide. Korean developer Smilegate Korean developer Smilegate’s free-to-play MMORPG The Lost Ark has surpassed 20 million players worldwide after its global release with Amazon Games Publisher. In a press release, Amazon Games confirmed that the Lost Ark launched globally in North, South, and Europe only last month, and now the global player base had surpassed 20 million.

According to the developer, half of the player base comes from the regions where Lost Ark was released internationally last month, and the other half from the regions where it was originally launched, including South Korea and Japan. Western publisher Amazon Games and developer Smilegate RPG announced that more than 4.7 million new players joined the game in the three days following its Western release last month, a number that has grown to more than 10 million.

The game previously managed to surpass 500,000 concurrent players on Steam during Early Access. The free-to-play action RPG crossed the 1.3 million concurrent player mark on Steam over the weekend it launched last month. The highest number of concurrent users was 1.32 million, the second-highest in Steam history. In general, the excitement around Lost Ark from around the world is rapidly gaining momentum, as evidenced by the growing number of global players," said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games. In an interview with The Washington Post, Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann and studio head of commercial operations and player relations Laura Sturr said the release was partly the result of lessons learned from Crucible's shortcomings, as well as the adaptation of The Lost Ark for Western audiences.

The free-to-play Lost Ark MMORPG remains one of the most popular games in the world, scoring 83 on OpenCritic and 81 on Metacritic for its expansive open world and missions, detailed combat system, and great graphics. By contrast, Lost Ark became one of the most successful game launches in history after launching in North America and elsewhere in February, after finding fans in South Korea when it was released in 2019.