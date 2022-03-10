Forspoken Release Date Delayed By 5 Months

The development team behind PlayStation-exclusive Forspoken has announced that the release date for Forspoken has been pushed back from May 25, 2022. Luminous Productions has announced that its next RPG will release on October 11, 2022. Forspoken, one of Square Enix’s biggest potential releases in 2022, has been delayed by five months and will release on October 11th. The announcement came after rumors that Forspoken would be shelved last week. News of the delay was announced on Forspoken’s official social channels.

While the game could still make it to its currently scheduled release date, a video game insider had hinted that Square Enix will be making a delayed announcement soon. Square Enix concluded by announcing that more information about Forespoken will be released “soon” and it’s possible that the latest offer is for the March PlayStation State of Play event as the push news was backed up by claims that Sony will host an event for PlayStation, State of Play later this month to post more Forspoken news.

To that end, Luminous Productions will focus all its efforts on completing Forspoken over the next few months and look forward to seeing Frey this fall. Creative and forward-thinking developer Luminous Productions for the unique PS5 console is to present a game world and hero that hardcore gamers around the world will know for years to come, so using them is essential. Considering Forspoken is a brand new intellectual property, it makes sense for Luminous Productions and Square Enix to make the game as good as it can be, even if it faces a big delay.