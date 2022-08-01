LRMR Ventures and SC Holdings Make Strategic Investments in Canyon Bicycles.

Canyon’s US presence will grow as a result of LRMR Ventures and SC Holdings’ strategic investments, Robert Kyncl’s appointment as a board director, and other factors.

LRMR Ventures, the family office of global icon LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and SC Holdings, a US-based private equity firm focused on market-leading brands, have joined forces to lead a strategic equity investment in Canyon Bicycles GmbH (“Canyon”), the world’s leading direct-to-consumer manufacturer of premium bikes in Koblenz, Germany.

The new investors, who also like riding bikes and supporting the Canyon brand, will back the company’s ambitious US expansion goals with current owners Roman Arnold, the company’s creator, and main shareholder Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (“GBL”).

Roman Arnold stated: “LRMR and the SC team immediately grasped our objective to create the world’s most inventive and exciting bike company, even though we were not actively seeking additional investors. They will be essential members of our team because of their enthusiasm for the project we are working on.

In order to boost worldwide brand awareness, improve online shopping efficiency, and increase engagement in the US and the e-bike sector, Canyon will collaborate with LRMR and SC.

As a passionate rider and storyteller, Maverick Carter expressed excitement about working with Canyon. “There are many compelling prospects we want to be a part of because of the quality of the products, the strength of the Canyon brand, and the distinctive distribution approach.”

Canyon is at the confluence of several societal tailwinds, including as sustainable mobility, internet distribution, and health and wellbeing. As a pioneer in bicycle industry innovation, technology, and performance, it keeps growing its global presence and trajectory. In all competitive and recreational road, gravel, mountain, and urban cycling disciplines, the firm is the market leader. Through the expansion of its service portfolio and new advancements in the fields of e-bikes, urban bikes, and connectivity, Canyon is also concentrating on new growth areas.

“Canyon has been a leader in cycling and a pioneer in direct-to-consumer e-commerce for over 20 years,” SC Holdings founder and managing partner Jason Stein continued.

Canyon’s influence on sports and culture can be seen everywhere, from professionals on tour to regular riders on streets and trails throughout the globe. We are thrilled to assist in capturing the growing opportunity in the US and are proud to join with Canyon, GBL, and LRMR.

Canyon creates cutting-edge performance innovations for the highest level of the sport and incorporates them into bikes for general customers while working with professional teams and superstars like Mathieu van der Poel, Jan Frodeno, and Fabio Wibmer. The business is dedicated to encouraging new riding communities and helping grassroots athletes.

By adding Robert Kyncl, Chief Business Officer at YouTube, as a board member, Canyon is simultaneously enhancing its digital skills.