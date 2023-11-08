Lucid Adopts Tesla’s Charging Standard, Streamlining EV Charging Infrastructure

In a pivotal move, Lucid Motors, the renowned EV manufacturer, has announced its commitment to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its electric vehicles.

The North American Charging Standard, often referred to as the Tesla charging standard, represents a standardized connector for DC fast charging of electric vehicles (EVs). This five-pin connector can efficiently handle up to 500 amps of current and 1,000 volts of DC power, enabling rapid charging rates of up to 1 megawatt (MW). Notably, this charging speed significantly outpaces the more common Level 2 charging infrastructure.

A significant turning point for NACS adoption came in November 2022 when Tesla made a groundbreaking announcement. The electric vehicle giant revealed its intention to open its supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs, marking a significant boost for NACS’s acceptance. This decision meant that a wide range of EV drivers would gain access to an extensive network of high-speed chargers.

Numerous automakers have taken the plunge ever since and declared their commitment to adopting NACS. Among the notable names on the list are General Motors, Ford, Toyota, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, and Honda. This widespread endorsement signifies a substantial shift towards NACS becoming the de facto standard for DC fast charging across North America.

Lucid Motors, in a social media message on Monday, expressed its alignment with this trend, stating, “Lucid is adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and expanding access to reliable and convenient charging solutions.” As part of this move, Lucid’s customers can anticipate accessing more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America starting in 2025.

Lucid also clarified that vehicles equipped with the current Combined Charging System (CCS) will have the capability to access the Tesla Supercharger network through the use of an adapter, effectively bridging the technological gap. CEO Peter Rawlinson, emphasized the importance of this transition, stating, “Adopting NACS is an important next step to providing our customers with expanded access to reliable and convenient charging solutions for their Lucid vehicles.” Rawlinson’s vision of a unified charging standard, coupled with the nationwide deployment of advanced higher-voltage charging stations, is expected to empower American consumers to more readily embrace electric vehicles.

Interestingly, Peter Rawlinson himself has a history closely tied to Tesla, having served as the chief engineer at the electric vehicle pioneer and contributing to the design of the automaker’s charging plug.

Given the growing number of automakers embracing the NACS plug, it was only a matter of time before Lucid Motors, the producer of luxury electric vehicles, followed suit. Rawlinson had hinted at this likelihood back in early July, underscoring the industry’s direction towards standardization.

Currently, the NACS standard is supported by a network of over 7,000 Supercharger stations in North America. This network is experiencing rapid expansion, with Tesla aiming to elevate the number of stations to over 35,000 by the year 2030.

Benefits of NACS Adoption for EV Drivers

Lucid Motors’ adoption of the North American Charging Standard is part of a broader industry movement that brings multiple benefits for electric vehicle drivers. These advantages encompass:

Reduced Charging Infrastructure Fragmentation: The adoption of NACS helps mitigate the current challenge of multiple charging connector standards, simplifying the search for compatible chargers and providing greater convenience for EV drivers.

Increased Access to High-Speed Chargers: Tesla’s Supercharger network stands as one of the largest and most potent DC fast charging networks globally. Opening this network to non-Tesla EVs expands access to a multitude of high-speed charging stations, which is particularly valuable for long-distance travel.

Lower Charging Costs: While DC fast charging is traditionally pricier than Level 2 charging, its significantly higher speed justifies the cost. The broader adoption of NACS is expected to stimulate competition among charging networks, potentially leading to reduced charging costs as market forces come into play.

In essence, Lucid Motors’ alignment with the North American Charging Standard is a testament to the industry’s determination to simplify and enhance the charging experience for electric vehicle owners. As the adoption of NACS gains momentum, it positions electric vehicles as a more accessible and practical choice for a broader spectrum of consumers.