In a surprising twist in Nikola Corporation’s ongoing bankruptcy saga, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Lucid Motors has emerged as the successful bidder for several of Nikola’s assets, including its Coolidge, Arizona factory, headquarters lease in Phoenix, and a host of machinery, equipment, and inventory. The winning bid, valued at approximately $30 million in both cash and non-cash considerations, was revealed in a late Thursday night court filing.

Lucid’s acquisition underscores a strategic move to bolster its production capacity and broaden its operational base in Arizona as it gears up for the rollout of its next-generation vehicles, including the much-anticipated Lucid Gravity SUV and an upcoming midsize EV platform.

Plans to Hire 300 Former Nikola Employees

As part of the agreement, Lucid Motors intends to extend job offers to approximately 300 former Nikola employees. These offers will span roles in manufacturing, engineering, software development, vehicle testing, assembly, and warehouse support. This move not only enhances Lucid’s workforce but also serves as a stabilizing gesture toward the local community in Arizona, which has been impacted by Nikola’s financial troubles.

“As we continue our production ramp of Lucid Gravity and prepare for our upcoming midsize platform vehicles, acquiring these assets is an opportunity to strategically expand our manufacturing, warehousing, testing, and development facilities while supporting our local Arizona community,” said Lucid’s interim CEO, Marc Winterhoff, in a company statement.

Lucid Steers Clear of Hydrogen Ventures

Importantly, Lucid is not acquiring Nikola’s hydrogen trucking business or its customer base — a segment of Nikola’s operations that had once distinguished it in the crowded EV startup landscape. Lucid has remained focused exclusively on luxury passenger EVs and has shown little interest in hydrogen fuel cell technology.

The absence of overlap between Lucid’s electric car ambitions and Nikola’s hydrogen pursuits makes this acquisition all the more unexpected. Industry observers note that Lucid’s focus is squarely on scaling its passenger vehicle production and extending its technological capabilities in the EV sector.

Competitive Auction and Legal Drama

Lucid beat out three unnamed rivals in the multi-round auction that took place on April 7. One of the more dramatic moments leading up to the auction involved Nikola founder and former CEO Trevor Milton — convicted of fraud in 2022 but controversially pardoned by former President Trump in March — who had shown interest in acquiring parts of the company. However, the court ultimately barred Milton from inspecting Nikola’s assets in person, citing potential conflicts and unresolved legal issues.

Final Sale Awaits Court Approval

While Lucid’s bid emerged victorious, the transaction is not yet finalized. The bankruptcy judge overseeing the case has allowed time for objections to the sale until 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 11. A hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET the same day, where the court will decide whether to formally approve the asset transfer.

If the deal goes through, Lucid’s acquisition will significantly strengthen its manufacturing ecosystem in Arizona, where the company already operates a state-of-the-art facility in Casa Grande. The additional infrastructure, talent, and equipment are expected to accelerate Lucid’s roadmap as it competes with Tesla, Rivian, and other EV manufacturers in a fast-evolving market.

A Bold Bet Amid Industry Uncertainty

Lucid’s move signals its confidence in long-term growth, even as the broader EV market contends with fluctuating demand, supply chain hurdles, and rising competition. With this acquisition, Lucid appears poised to leverage Nikola’s downfall as a springboard for its own expansion in the U.S. EV landscape.