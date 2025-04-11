In a surprising yet exciting development for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, what appears to be the first prototype of Slate Auto’s much-anticipated $25,000 electric pickup truck has been spotted in Southern California. Backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Slate Auto has kept most of its operations under wraps — until now.

A Reddit user going by the handle discostranger09 posted an image on the r/whatisthiscar subreddit of an unfamiliar small pickup truck being unloaded from a flatbed south of Los Angeles. The sighting has since gone viral, with enthusiasts and industry experts speculating whether this is the first public appearance of Slate Auto’s affordable EV concept.

A First Glimpse: Unmistakably Unique

The mystery vehicle has a compact footprint, single-cab layout, and a small bed, a nostalgic callback to the compact pickups of yesteryear like the Ford Ranger and Chevrolet S-10. But what set Reddit buzzing was the design.

While not overtly futuristic, the truck features bolt-on fenders, utilitarian headlights, and external hardware that hint at a clever approach to cost-efficiency. Its design language borrows cues from several sources: boxy fender arches reminiscent of the Land Rover Defender, a front bumper channeling Ford vibes, and retro-styled character lines that ooze charm without sacrificing simplicity.

“It looked special,” wrote the Reddit poster. “Two guys were filming and taking pictures. I’m 100% sure it’s electric — no ignition or exhaust sounds when it was moved.”

Plausibility Meets Proof

Speculation turned into credibility when TechCrunch confirmed the vehicle’s identity through an anonymous source with direct knowledge of Slate Auto’s design efforts. According to the report, the truck is indeed a Slate Auto concept model, likely shown to potential investors including high-profile figures like the controlling owner of the LA Dodgers.

The prototype was seen near Long Beach, California, where Slate reportedly maintains a design studio. The confirmation comes at a critical moment as Slate gears up for a 2026 product launch, aiming to shake up the EV market with an ultra-affordable utility truck.

What Slate Auto Aims to Deliver

Slate Auto has previously stated that it plans to develop a two-seater electric truck targeted at both budget-conscious consumers and small business operators. The $25,000 price tag could undercut nearly every other EV truck on the market, making it a game-changer in the U.S.

The company’s approach prioritizes functionality and repairability over flashy design or high-end features. And that might be exactly what the market needs — a back-to-basics electric utility vehicle for everyday work and short-range driving.

A Market Ready for Disruption

The timing couldn’t be better. With compact pickup fans long underserved in the U.S., this new EV could fill a glaring gap in the market. If the final production model retains the no-nonsense appeal and low-cost strategy seen in this prototype, Slate Auto might have a winner.