When it comes to premium SUVs in the Indian market, Mahindra has consistently raised the bar with its flagship XUV700. The Ebony Edition, however, takes luxury to an entirely new level. With its exquisite XUV700 black interior and thoughtfully designed cabin, this edition represents the pinnacle of Mahindra’s commitment to offering a truly upmarket experience. Today, we’ll explore the interior and comfort features that make the XUV700 Ebony Edition stand out as a luxurious masterpiece in the competitive SUV landscape.

The Striking Black Theme: Elegance Personified

The moment you step inside the XUV700 Ebony Edition, you’re greeted by a sophisticated black theme that exudes premium elegance. The R18 Black Painted Alloy wheels complement the vehicle’s exterior, while the interior continues the theme with meticulous attention to detail.

The black leatherette seat and upholstery create a plush environment, while the all-black dashboard with leather steering wheel and gear lever add a touch of refinement that’s immediately apparent. These elements come together to create a cohesive XUV700 black interior that feels both luxurious and sophisticated—perfect for those who appreciate understated elegance.

Seating Comfort: Where Luxury Meets Functionality

The XUV700 Ebony Edition doesn’t compromise on seating comfort. As a 7-seater SUV, it offers ample space across all three rows. The thoughtfully designed seating arrangement includes:

6-Way Power Seat with Memory and Welcome retract function for the driver

2nd-row seat with armrest and cup holder

2nd row 60:40 One-Touch Tumble for easy access to the third row

Flexible Boot Space (3rd row 50:50 split with recline)

Front Ventilated Seats to keep you cool during hot Indian summers

Tilt-adjustable steering for added convenience

These features ensure that every journey, whether short or long, is undertaken in absolute comfort.

Advanced Technology: The Digital Cockpit Experience

The XUV700 Ebony Edition’s technology suite transforms the cabin into a digital cockpit that rivals luxury European vehicles. The technological marvels include:

Dual HD 26.03 cm screens including: Infotainment system with a 26.03 cm screen Digital Cluster screen for vehicle information

Navigation system for hassle-free journeys

Amazon Alexa Built-in for voice-controlled convenience

Wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay compatibility

AdrenoX Connect with 1-year free subscription

3D Audio with 12 Sony Speakers for an immersive sound experience

360° Surround View for perfect spatial awareness

USB in 1st and C-Type in 2nd row for charging flexibility

The technological sophistication extends further with features like Smart Door Handles, Speed Sensitive Door Locks, and Wireless Charging. These intelligent features work seamlessly to enhance your driving experience, making every interaction with the vehicle feel intuitive and refined.

Premium Sound System: Concert Hall on Wheels

Music enthusiasts will appreciate the XUV700 Ebony Edition’s exceptional audio setup. The 3D Audio with 12 Speakers by Sony creates a surround sound experience that transforms your cabin into a concert hall. With this partnership with Sony, the acoustic experience is carefully calibrated to deliver rich, balanced sound throughout the cabin.

Whether you’re streaming music via Wireless Android Auto™ or Apple CarPlay compatibility, the sound quality remains consistently impressive. The thoughtful placement of speakers ensures that every passenger, regardless of their seating position, enjoys the same high-quality audio experience.

Thoughtful Convenience Features: The Little Things That Matter

It’s often the small details that elevate a premium vehicle, and the XUV700 Ebony Edition excels in this regard. Convenience features abound:

Dual Zone Climate Control for Personalised Comfort

One Touch Driver Power Window with Smart Close

Passive Keyless Entry for hassle-free access

Smart Clean Zone for maintaining cabin freshness

Bottle holder in all doors for practical storage

Co-driver Ergo lever for adjusting the front passenger seat

Push Button Start for keyless ignition

The Tilt-Adjustable Steering and Electronic Park Brake further add to the convenience, while the Vanity Mirror illumination demonstrates the attention to detail that permeates the cabin design.

Safety Cocoon: Peace of Mind in Luxury

Safety in the XUV700 Ebony Edition is never an afterthought. The extensive safety features include:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Level 2 ADAS)

Side Airbags and Knee Airbag

Curtain Airbags for all rows

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Personalised Safety Alerts

Driver Drowsiness Detection

Blind View Monitor

Continuous Digital Video Recording

The latest Gen Electronic Stability Control, coupled with features like Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (AT), ensures that safety is comprehensive and cutting-edge. The XUV700 Ebony features extend beyond mere luxury to create a protective cocoon for all occupants.

Lighting Excellence: Illuminating the Journey

The XUV700 Ebony Edition transforms night driving with its advanced lighting systems:

LED Clear-view Headlamps with Auto Booster

Auto Headlamps for automatic activation

LED DRL (Daytime Running Lights)

Front LED Sequential turn indicators

Rear LED sequential turn indicators

2nd row Map lamps for passenger convenience

Cornering Lamp for improved visibility around bends

Follow me Home Headlamps

Arrow-Head LED Tail lamps

These lighting elements not only enhance visibility and safety but also contribute to the vehicle’s premium aesthetic, making the XUV700 Ebony Edition instantly recognisable even in the dark.

Conclusion: Redefining Luxury in the Indian SUV Landscape

The XUV700 Ebony Edition represents Mahindra’s finest offering in the premium SUV segment. With its sophisticated XUV700 dark interior, comprehensive comfort features, and cutting-edge technology.



Whether you value the plush seating, the advanced digital cockpit, the immersive sound system, or the thoughtful convenience features, the XUV700 Ebony Edition caters to discerning tastes with assurance. It’s not just a mode of transportation; it’s a statement of sophistication and a sanctuary of comfort.

For those in the market for a premium 7-seater SUV that offers genuine luxury without compromising on practicality, the XUV700 Ebony Edition deserves serious consideration. It embodies Mahindra’s vision of accessible luxury and demonstrates that world-class comfort and features needn’t come with an astronomical price tag.

The XUV700 Ebony Edition isn’t just another variant; it’s luxury redefined for the modern Indian consumer who demands excellence in every aspect of their driving experience.