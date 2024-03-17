For years, Apple products like iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches have been readily available at major retailers like Walmart. However, in a surprising move, Walmart has just announced its first foray into selling Macs. The retail giant is kicking things off with a budget-friendly option: the M1 MacBook Air, priced at a very attractive $699.

A New Era for Mac Sales: Walmart Enters a dispute

The way Macs are typically sold has changed significantly as a result of this announcement. Traditionally, Apple Stores, authorized resellers such as Best Buy, and online stores like Amazon have been the places to find Apple items. Walmart’s arrival into this market might potentially upend things by providing more affordable entry for individuals who are interested in buying a Mac.

Walmart is selling the cheapest edition of the MacBook Air, which has 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the Apple-designed M1 CPU. With the introduction of the new M3 MacBook Air earlier this month, Apple discontinued this configuration, which was first offered in November 2020. To make it an even more attractive offer, Walmart is offering the M1 model as brand new, not refurbished.

Why This Matters: Affordability and Increased Competition

The decision by Walmart to sell Macs can be summed up in two ways. First of all, it suggests a possible move towards less expensive Mac choices. A new MacBook Air’s initial price used to be $999. The M1 MacBook Air is now much more affordable thanks to Walmart’s $699 price tag, which may allow a larger group of customers to explore the Mac environment.

Second, there is now rivalry in the Mac market as a result of Walmart’s entry. Customers searching for the greatest offers on Apple items may benefit from more competitive pricing down the line as a result. Although future deals’ specifics are uncertain, the fact that another large company is carrying Macs may incentivize other retailers to provide more discounts or promotions.

What to Consider Before You Buy:

However, before rushing out to snag a $699 MacBook Air at Walmart, there are a few things to consider:

Performance: The M1 chip, while still powerful for everyday tasks, is now two generations behind the latest M3 chip. This means users who require intensive processing power for video editing, graphic design, or heavy multitasking might be better served by a newer model.

RAM and Storage Limitations: The base model comes with 8GB of RAM, which may be sufficient for basic tasks like web browsing and document editing. However, users who plan on running multiple programs simultaneously or working with large files may find 8GB limiting. Similarly, 256GB of storage might fill up quickly depending on your needs.

Future Upgrades: Unlike traditional laptops, Macs don’t allow for RAM or storage upgrades after purchase. So, if you think you might need more than 8GB of RAM or 256GB of storage down the line, it might be wise to invest in a higher configuration from the outset.

Conclusion:

For the most part, customers will benefit from Walmart’s choice to sell Mac computers. The M1 MacBook Air is a very appealing alternative for consumers on a tight budget who are searching for a reliable Mac for daily use, especially at $699. Before making a purchase, it’s crucial to consider the performance, RAM, and storage limitations of the base model. In the long run, a newer model with improved features can be a better investment if you need more power or to be future-proof. In the end, Walmart’s foray into the Mac market gives customers a another alternative, encouraging competition and possibly paving the way for future Mac products that are more reasonably priced.