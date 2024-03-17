Are you eager to capture the formidable Origin Pulse Kyogre in Pokemon GO? Well, you’re in luck because we’ve got all the details you need right here! If your goal is to add Origin Pulse Kyogre to your Pokemon collection in Pokemon GO, then look no further. Let’s delve into the strategies you can employ to secure this powerful Pokemon.

Locating Origin Pulse Kyogre

Finding Origin Pulse Kyogre requires participation in special Raid Battles. Origin Pulse Kyogre emerges in Five-Star Raids, which are formidable challenges necessitating a team effort to emerge victorious.

Since these Raids are temporary occurrences, it’s crucial to stay abreast of Pokemon GO’s event schedule. Keeping tabs on Pokemon GO through social media channels or their official website will keep you informed about when Origin Pulse Kyogre is slated to appear.

Winning in a Five-Star Raid

Conquering a Five-Star Raid to capture Origin Pulse Kyogre is no small feat. You’ll need a formidable squadron of Pokemon, preferably including Electric and Grass types, which possess effectiveness against Kyogre. Collaborating with fellow trainers to vanquish Kyogre is paramount.

Following Kyogre’s defeat in the Raid, you’ll be granted an opportunity to capture it. However, it’s important to note that capturing it is not guaranteed. Therefore, ensure you come prepared with your finest Poke Balls and berries to bolster your chances.

The Viability of Origin Pulse in Pokemon GO

Origin Pulse is an exclusive charged attack move tailored for Kyogre in Pokemon GO. This move’s exclusivity means other Pokemon are unlikely to wield it in the future. With it being added to Kyogre’s arsenal, it’s crucial to weigh its potential as an enhancement to its offensive capabilities or stick with conventional alternatives.

Should you impart Origin Pulse to Kyogre in Pokemon GO? Let’s delve into the intricacies of this decision.

Origin Pulse is a Water-type move, delivering a potent charged attack inflicting 130 damage in both PvP and PvE encounters. Utilizing this attack in battle demands a considerable amount of energy. A PvP battle necessitates the accumulation of 60 energy on Kyogre’s part, making it anything but a walk in the park.

To gauge the efficacy of this move, it’s imperative to compare it against Kyogre’s existing repertoire of attacks. Kyogre’s other charged attacks include Blizzard, Hydro Pump, Surf, and Thunder.

Blizzard, an Ice-type move, inflicts 140 damage at the cost of 75 energy. Hydro Pump, despite also dealing 130 damage, requires more energy, demanding a hefty 75 energy investment. Thunder, dealing less damage at 100, imposes a 60 energy requirement. Lastly, Surf, inflicting the least damage at 65, incurs a 40 energy cost.

Origin Pulse represents a notable upgrade for Kyogre. The combination of Surf and Origin Pulse emerges as the optimal choice for Kyogre’s battle prowess. However, if you prefer diversifying Kyogre’s move set beyond Water-type attacks, swapping out Thunder or Surf is an option. Nonetheless, this decision warrants careful consideration due to the substantial energy investment associated with these moves.

Alternatively, possessing two Kyogre proficient in Origin Pulse could serve as a solution. One Kyogre could wield the Origin Pulse and Surf combination, while the other could employ Origin Pulse and Thunder.

The decision to teach Origin Pulse to Kyogre in Pokemon GO demands careful evaluation of its merits and demerits. By assessing its compatibility with Kyogre’s existing moves and strategic objectives, trainers can make an informed decision to optimize Kyogre’s combat proficiency in Pokemon GO.