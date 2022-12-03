Macron discussed Twitter content rules in meeting with Musk

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had a “clear and honest” discussion with Twitter chief Elon Musk about the social media platform’s content moderation policies, just a day after Macron had expressed his concerns on the issue.

In a tweet after his meeting with Musk on Friday afternoon, Macron said, “Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations.”

According to researchers, an increase in hate speech on the social media platform after free speech advocate Musk pardoned and reinstated accounts suspended under the company’s previous ownership that had not broken the law or engaged in “egregious spam.”



Investor and Billionaire Musk acquired Twitter on Oct. 27, paying $44 billion for the company, and has moved quickly to initiate a number of rapid changes to product and workforce.