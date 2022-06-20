Mahindra Group announce to recruit Agniveers

Saddened by the violence around the Agnipath scheme, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday announced to recruit “trained and capable” Agniveers.

Taking to Twitter, Anand said he is saddened by the violence around the Agnipath program.

“Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated and I repeat-the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people,” he said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are among the states that have made announcements to hire the Agniveer recruits of the scheme. On Sunday, the defense ministry and the home ministry announced that some of these recruits will be absorbed by the government departments.

Within a minute of this tweet being made, another Twitter user replied to it asking, “What kind of posts will be given by Mahindra group to Agniveers?”

“With leadership, teamwork & physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management,” replied the Harvard business school alumnus.

What is Agnipath Scheme

After the Agnipath scheme, which allows Indian youths to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for four years, was announced on June 14, protests erupted in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Assam.

As the agitation intensified in some places, protestors went on the rampage setting trains on fire, torching vehicles, and damaging both private and public properties.

A total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year but a top military officer said it will go up to 1.25 lakhs in near future. The entry age for all recruits in the Armed Forces has been fixed as 17.5 to 21 years of age.

However, following protests, the Central government announced an increase in the upper age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for the recruitment cycle of 2022 as it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years.

Agniveers will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years including the training period. After four years, only 25 percent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. These 25 percent Agniveers will then serve for a full term of another 15 years.