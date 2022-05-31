Mahindra & Mahindra Shares Hit Record High of Rs.1,035

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of the largest and most successful conglomerates in the country recently broke their record of share price as it soared up to Rs. 1,035.90 per share during noon on the 31st of May. The value of the shares went up by 4% in less than a day but its not really a surprise considering the fact that the company’s share price went by around 12% over the past three days.

Many experts and brokers have been recommending people to get their hands on these shares as the company has been doing extremely well and their share prices have been consistently increasing this entire year. Many of them have also put a range of the target price which starts at Rs. 1150 with a maximum ceiling of Rs. 1200.

Mahindra & Mahindra is a conglomerate that is based in India with its head office situated in Mumbai. The group has gone international as they currently have operations in well over 100 countries. The group have dipped their feet in all sorts of industries as they play in the automobile, information technology, steel, aerospace, mining, agriculture, farm equipment, insurance, finance industries and so many more.

The field that the group made their name and earned most of its success and respect is the automobile industry. The company’s cars of all sizes have gone on to be one of the successful Indian cars ever produced. The company have also created a whole range of automobiles for agriculture such as tractors and they have gone on to dominate the agro automobile industry in the country and South Asia as a whole.

The chair person of the group, Mr. Anand Mahindra celebrated this achievement by reminding everyone of a quote by the late APJ Abdul Kalam. “Take The Hill. Dare To Dream.” Was what he told Mr. Anand Mahindra when he was invited during the inauguration of the Mahindra Research Valley.

Mr. Anand Mahindra wanted the company’s share price to hit a new peak by the 75th birth Anniversary of Mr. Abdul Kalam but he said that he had missed that target by a year.

However, this a great achievement by Mahindra & Mahindra to have reached a new peak at a time where many businesses are struggling to increase their share price and value or even stay afloat. Many experts have said that this is not the end and it is likely that their share price might go up even more.