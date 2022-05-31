Mexico to investigate into Panasonic’s alleged labor abuse on U.S. request

United Nations appeal to the ministry of Economy of Mexico for investigating the claimed labor abuses at Panasonic got approval on Monday.

This request was filed by the U. S. Trade Representative earlier in May. It is the third U.S. labor complaint filed after a new trading agreement came into force in Mexico. The main objective of this agreement is to boost the workbench conditions in Mexico.

Concerning the matter, the Ministry of Economy of Mexico sent its response on Thursday. They will be inspecting the claims with the Ministry of Labor to ascertain whether the rights of the laborers have been invaded following the USMCA 0f 2020

The association in Mexico which appealed for the investigation, SNITIS, has claimed that the Panasonic auto parts plant has signed a syndicate deal behind the back of their laborers. They have further held the firm responsible for expelling the employees who raised their voices against them.

The Case

Earlier in April, an independent labor association of Mexico, SNITIS filed an entreaty to the labor officials of U. S. in which they claimed that the laborers of the Panasonic auto parts plant located in the northern border city of Reynosa are dealing with workers abuse. According to the chief of SNITIS, these laborers were handed over a contract that they did not know about.

Notably, this agreement was signed between Panasonic and the opponent association of SNITIS, SIAMARM.

The Panasonic Corp. of North America denied the claims. Both Panasonic and SIAMARM said that the agreement underwritten was lawful.

The spokespeople of Panasonic Corp. said that the firm was dedicated to obeying the Mexican worker laws and the process of their wages negotiation. They also said that the company ensured that this argument does not hamper the employee’s freedom of negotiation of wages.

Adding further they said that the clash was betwixt SNITIS and SIAMARM and there is no direct involvement of Panasonic in the matter.

After the decision made by the Mexican economy ministry to probe the labor abuse case, the Panasonic Corporation said that it regards and assists the rights of the independent union and wages negotiation. It also said that it is unbelievable for them that they had been contradicted. Further adding, the unit of the Japanese corporation said that the firm will comply with the decision taken by the Economy Ministry of Mexico and cooperate with the authorities.