Major E-Commerce Giant of Iran Forced to Close Doors Over Hijab Controversy

Iranian authorities have recently closed down one of the offices of the largest e-commerce company in the country and have launched legal proceedings against them. The reason for this action was the company’s publication of pictures on their platform that showed female employees without wearing the mandatory headscarf, which is required by the Islamic dress code in Iran. This move is part of a new campaign that began last week, seeking to reinforce the strict enforcement of the Islamic dress code, coming almost a year after the morality police had backed mainly down in response to widespread protests.

The requirement for women to wear a headscarf, known as the hijab, has been a highly contentious issue in Iran for decades. The authorities have strictly enforced it since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. However, in recent years, there has been a growing movement among Iranian women to challenge this mandatory dress code, with many participating in protests and online campaigns advocating for the right to choose whether or not to wear the hijab.

The latest crackdown on the e-commerce company indicates a significant regression in the country’s approach to personal freedoms and women’s rights. It raises concerns among human rights advocates about restricting individual liberties and the potential re-emergence of a more oppressive social environment.

Public Backlash and Societal Tensions

Digikala, colloquially referred to as “Iran’s Amazon,” has found itself in a predicament after sharing images from a corporate event where several female employees were seen without wearing the hijab, apparently violating the country’s rules.

With a staggering user base of more than 40 million active monthly users and a platform hosting over 300,000 merchants, Digikala has become a major e-commerce player in Iran. The nation’s consumers have been largely cut off from international retailers like Amazon due to Western sanctions tied to Iran’s controversial nuclear program.

According to reports from Iran’s Hamshahri Daily, an outlet affiliated with the Tehran municipality, authorities have sealed one of Digikala’s offices. However, the website itself continues to operate normally despite the incident.

Further details regarding the legal ramifications have emerged from the website of Iran’s judiciary, mentioning that court cases have been filed about the contentious photos. However, specific information on the instances remains undisclosed at this time.

Societal Tensions and Crackdown on Dress Code Protests in Iran

Iran has strict dress codes, especially for women, and the public display of attire not adhering to Islamic principles can lead to legal repercussions. Last autumn, the nation witnessed widespread protests following the tragic death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police. Her detention was seemingly due to an alleged violation of the country’s conservative dress code, which mandates modest attire for both men and women and requires women to cover their hair in public.

The demonstrations, significantly driven by women, quickly evolved into demands to overthrow Iran’s theocratic government, which came into power after the 1979 revolution. In response, the authorities launched a harsh crackdown, resulting in the deaths of over 500 protesters, with nearly 20,000 more detained. Although the protests subsided at the beginning of this year, signs of discontent remain widespread.

During the protests, the morality police seemingly disappeared from the streets, and many women, especially in Tehran and other cities, chose to abandon the mandatory hijab. Despite this, government officials continued to assert that the rules regarding the hijab remained unchanged. The ruling clerics in Iran view the hijab as a fundamental element of the Islamic Republic, while Western-style dress is considered a symbol of decadence.

Recently, the morality police returned to the streets, announcing a new campaign to enforce the compulsory hijab for women.

Comments

comments